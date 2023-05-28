99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Preston Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Observances and reunions

Gratitude and memories are shared at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Preston Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial observance 036.JPG
Betty Smith, left, takes a picture with her phone of Jordan Smith laying flowers at the grave of his father, Navy veteran Dallas Smith, at the Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota. Betty, Jordan and Annah Smith, right, visited the cemetery with friends who also have loved ones interred there at Memorial Day observances in Preston Sunday, May 28, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 4:18 PM

PRESTON, Minn. — The day before a national holiday to show appreciation for people who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Armed Forces, Robert Gross, superintendent of the Preston Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, aimed his gratitude at those assembled for observances there.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted special ceremonies at each of the three State Veterans Cemeteries on Sunday including cemeteries in Duluth and Little Falls.

Gross thanked the hundreds who attended the observances for taking time from their lives and weekends. He said although the Preston Veterans Cemetery is a resting place for veterans, those interred there live on through memories of the people who visit.

“No veteran truly ever dies as long as they’re remembered by a grateful nation,” Gross told the crowd.

For Betty Smith, whose husband, Navy veteran Dallas Smith is buried at the cemetery, memories of visiting the blufftop location with him were comforting, she said. Smith died in 2021.

Memorial observance 067.JPG
Robert Gross, superintendent of the Preston Veterans Cemetery, right, salutes the U.S. flag while Stella Burt, right, sings the National Anthem at the Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota during Memorial Day observances Sunday, May 28, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Smith and her son Jordan Smith and daughter-in-law Annah Smith laid red, white and blue flowers at Dallas’ marker.

“This is such a beautiful spot,” she said “We’re lucky to have this here.”

Smith looked for some of her friends’ stones as well.

“Did somebody put some flowers on Steve’s?” she asked.

Smith was looking for Steve Huyber’s stone. She found the stone and her friend Cindy Huyber, who was married to Steve.

“It’s good to have company out here,” Smith said.

Cindy said Steve loved coming to the Preston cemetery for Memorial Day and other observances.

“He was very patriotic,” Cindy said. “You stood for that flag when Steve was around.”

Before the ceremonies, musicians from the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Brass Quintet played for the crowd.

The VFW Post Auxiliary 6893 in Preston posted colors for the event.

Stella Burt sang the National Anthem, and Nathan Pike, a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who served on three deployments led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Preston Veterans Cemetery opened Veterans Day in 2015 when the first veterans were laid to rest there that day.

Memorial observance 084.JPG
Members of the VFW Post Auxiliary 6893 in Preston post colors at the Veterans Cemetery in Preston as part of Memorial Day observances there Sunday, May 28, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
