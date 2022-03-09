Preview party for travel show featuring Rochester set for March 23

ROCHESTER – A new destination travel television series is including Rochester in 13 Midwestern towns and cities being highlighted.

Experience Rochester is holding a preview party at 7 p.m. March 23 at Mayo Civic Center to view the Rochester episode of “John McGivern’s Main Streets.”

Admission is free, with tickets available at the Mayo Civic Center box office or through Ticketmaster.com.

The new show features five-time Emmy Award winning actor and host John McGivern as he uncovers the uniqueness and charm of each community he visits. The Rochester episode features a variety of local businesses, restaurants, organizations and community members.

Experience Rochester President Joe Ward, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and the show’s Executive Producer Lois Maurer will share remarks before an advance screening of the half-hour show. McGivern will then have a conversation with the audience and share more about the production of the Rochester episode.

The episode is slated to air locally at 9:30 a.m. March 27 on FOX 47 in Rochester and on other stations in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and Indiana.