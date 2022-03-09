SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Preview party for travel show featuring Rochester set for March 23

'John McGivern’s Main Streets' is a new destination travel television series, featuring Midwest communities

Main-Streets-Logo.png
John McGivern's Main Streets logo
Contributed
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 09, 2022 03:59 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A new destination travel television series is including Rochester in 13 Midwestern towns and cities being highlighted.

Experience Rochester is holding a preview party at 7 p.m. March 23 at Mayo Civic Center to view the Rochester episode of “John McGivern’s Main Streets.”

Admission is free, with tickets available at the Mayo Civic Center box office or through Ticketmaster.com.

The new show features five-time Emmy Award winning actor and host John McGivern as he uncovers the uniqueness and charm of each community he visits. The Rochester episode features a variety of local businesses, restaurants, organizations and community members.

Experience Rochester President Joe Ward, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and the show’s Executive Producer Lois Maurer will share remarks before an advance screening of the half-hour show. McGivern will then have a conversation with the audience and share more about the production of the Rochester episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode is slated to air locally at 9:30 a.m. March 27 on FOX 47 in Rochester and on other stations in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and Indiana.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What to read next
unnamed.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Ex-KAAL TV news anchor on her family's Ukrainian homeland: 'I'm extremely proud to be Ukrainian.'
Sarah Swistak says the war makes her sick; the Ukrainian people's defense of their country fills her with pride.
March 09, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
An aesthetic studio is starting a new chapter in Rochester
Chapter Aesthetic Studio, which has its roots in Fargo, N.D., is ready to start treating clients at its new Rochester location in Suite 100 at 815 Apache Lane SW. The studio is opening its doors to the public on Thursday.
March 09, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
James Edward Riley
Local
Wabasha County District Court Judge denies dismissal request in 2021 patricide case
Judge Matthew J. Opat ruled Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that charges of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree-with intent-not premeditated would stand in the case of James Edward Riley.
March 09, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights crash report
Local
Byron woman extricated from vehicle following crash on Second Street Tuesday night
The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, March 8, 2022. A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested in connection to the crash.
March 09, 2022 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts