Prior Lake man killed in crash with semi in Houston County on Saturday

CALEDONIA -- A Prior Lake, Minn., man died Saturday morning after his SUV and a tracto-trailer rig collided on Minnesota Highway 44 in Houston County.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to Highway 44 at Indian Springs Road for a report of a two vehicle crash.

A southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 21-year-old Jacob Quentin Schiffner, and a northbound 2007 International Tractor collided.

Schiffner, who the State Patrol report says was wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 59-year-old Aaron James Souhrada of Lime Springs, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Souhrada was also wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the La Crescent Police Department and Caledonia Ambulance and Fire.