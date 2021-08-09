SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Prior Lake man killed in crash with semi in Houston County on Saturday

The 21-year-old man died after his Ford Escape and a semi collided on Minnesota Highway 44 in Houston County Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Fatal crash police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 09, 2021 07:22 AM
Share

CALEDONIA -- A Prior Lake, Minn., man died Saturday morning after his SUV and a tracto-trailer rig collided on Minnesota Highway 44 in Houston County.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to Highway 44 at Indian Springs Road for a report of a two vehicle crash.

A southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 21-year-old Jacob Quentin Schiffner, and a northbound 2007 International Tractor collided.

Schiffner, who the State Patrol report says was wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 59-year-old Aaron James Souhrada of Lime Springs, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Souhrada was also wearing a seat belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Patrol was assisted by the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the La Crescent Police Department and Caledonia Ambulance and Fire.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYHOUSTON COUNTYALL-ACCESSPB 5 STORIES
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link