Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prison Puppy Program in Rochester starts again

Some inmates in the Federal Medical Center started receiving dogs to help train them to become service animals.

Can Do Canines
Kaity Pollard, prison program manager with Can Do Canines, gives Lilac, a black lab puppy, a treat outside Federal Medical Center Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Lilac is one of seven puppies who will be partially trained by inmates at FMC to be assistance dogs as part of the Prison Puppy Program.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 30, 2022 05:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Dogs will once again grace the grounds of the Federal Medical Center in Rochester following a break since the pandemic began.

The seven dogs provided to Federal Medical Center, a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility, come from Can Do Canines, which partners with seven different prisons in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The partnership with Rochester started in 2018.

Also Read
gavel crime courts
Local
Rochester Public Schools sued over gym class injury
Parent claims his son lost his hearing due to an accident during a game of broomball being played on ice.
August 30, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
20220830_112201.jpg
Business
Northwest Rochester industrial complex sold for $1.96 million
Valleyhigh Commons LLC, led by David Haeuszer of Orlando, Florida, purchased the 44,000-square-foot complex at 1304 and 1310 Valleyhigh Drive NW on Aug. 26. The buildings are located between the Colonial Lanes bowling alley and the Rochester Meat facility.
August 30, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

"Finally we're reopening," Can Do Canine's Prison Program Manager Kaity Pollard said. "The inmates have missed it, and it's not just the inmates in the dog program that miss it, the staff miss it, the other inmates that are around miss it because these dogs bring such light and joy to the prison."

The program was paused during the pandemic.

"Prison's hard, prison's not an easy life," Pollard said. "It's pretty much routine and these dogs bring a sense of joy and light to everyone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pollard started out with Can Do Canines teaching classes for volunteers before finding out she had a passion for the prison program.

"I got to see how the dog program really changed (prisoners) and affected them in such positive ways," Pollard said.

During their time at the prison, each dog will share a cell with two inmates who will teach the dogs basic obedience and general assistance skills. A Can Do Canines staff member will also hold regular training sessions to coach the inmates on their roles.

Can Do Canines
Federal Medical Center Rochester staff prepare puppies to be brought into the facility Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to be partially trained as assistance dogs by inmates as part of the Prison Puppy Program.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"Our goal is to be able to raise these dogs in the best way possible so that they're getting socialized and exposures to all sorts of different things while also getting really solid training so that they can be the best service dog they can be down the line when they're with their clients," Pollard said.

Following their stint in prison, the dogs will return to the Twin Cities where each will be placed in a volunteer's home before going into final training to determine what type of service dog they will become. After the dogs are about 2-1/2 years old, they will be placed with a client free of charge.

The dogs will go to clients who live with disabilities that involve mobility challenges, hearing loss, seizure disorders, diabetes or childhood autism.

Rochester-area residents are also needed to fill short-term volunteer roles in helping the dogs experience social encounters outside of the prison. Information can found at candocanines.org .

Can Do Canines
Kaity Pollard, prison program manager with Can Do Canines, gives Lilac, a black lab puppy, a treat outside Federal Medical Center Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Lilac is one of seven puppies who will be partially trained by inmates at FMC to be assistance dogs as part of the Prison Puppy Program.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Can Do Canines
Federal Medical Center Rochester staff prepare puppies to be brought into the facility Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to be partially trained as assistance dogs by inmates as part of the Prison Puppy Program.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Can Do Canines
Kaity Pollard, prison program manager with Can Do Canines, gives Lilac, a black lab puppy, some water outside Federal Medical Center Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Lilac is one of seven puppies who will be partially trained by inmates at FMC to be assistance dogs as part of the Prison Puppy Program.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
quilts
Local
Byron quilters’ work set for display at Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
The quilts, which will be on display in Madison Sept. 8-10, will also be entered into the Rochester Quilters' Sew-ciety show this October.
August 30, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Police Lights
Local
Fight over sandwich size sends Rochester woman facing multiple charges
The suspect allegedly threatened to beat employees and have her boyfriend shoot up the restaurant.
August 30, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester men charged with raping teen earlier this year
Sharmake Beyle Omar, 29, and Mohamed Hussein Omer, 41, both of Rochester, are facing felony charges related to the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old female earlier this year.
August 30, 2022 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Rochester woman hit by vehicle Monday morning
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in a crosswalk.
August 30, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson