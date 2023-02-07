99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Private trust awards $265k in grants to six southeastern Minnesota organizations

These grants are part of the Otto Bremer Trust's latest grant cycle, where the trust awarded over $16.5 million in grants.

Otto Bremer Trust logo
By Staff reports
February 07, 2023 11:50 AM
ROCHESTER — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $265,000 to organizations in southeastern Minnesota as part of its latest grantmaking cycle, which saw a total of $16,554,123 given to organizations in grants and investments.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable organization based in St. Paul that’s committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The following organizations in southeastern Minnesota were awarded grants:

  • Advocacy Center of Winona, Winona: $50,000 for general operations to provide emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and direct services to empower victims/survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
  • Collider Foundation, Rochester: $40,000 for general operations to activate, connect, and empower early-stage entrepreneurs in Rochester, Minnesota.
  • Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Owatonna: $25,000 for general operations to build capacity to educate and support families and communities to prevent child abuse.
  • Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Winona: $70,000 for general operations to provide mental and behavioral health services for children and adults in southeast Minnesota.
  • Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Rochester dba Family Promise of Rochester, Rochester: $20,000 for general operations to provide shelter and case management services for families experiencing homelessness.
  • Parenting Resource Center, Inc., Austin: $60,000 for general operations to provide resources, services, and prevention education programs to parents and guardians.
