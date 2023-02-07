Private trust awards $265k in grants to six southeastern Minnesota organizations
These grants are part of the Otto Bremer Trust's latest grant cycle, where the trust awarded over $16.5 million in grants.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $265,000 to organizations in southeastern Minnesota as part of its latest grantmaking cycle, which saw a total of $16,554,123 given to organizations in grants and investments.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable organization based in St. Paul that’s committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
The scuffle included the man using a Minnesota State Trooper's own taser against him, the State Trooper ramming the man's vehicle and passersby helping to subdue the man.
Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
The following organizations in southeastern Minnesota were awarded grants:
- Advocacy Center of Winona, Winona: $50,000 for general operations to provide emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and direct services to empower victims/survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
- Collider Foundation, Rochester: $40,000 for general operations to activate, connect, and empower early-stage entrepreneurs in Rochester, Minnesota.
- Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Owatonna: $25,000 for general operations to build capacity to educate and support families and communities to prevent child abuse.
- Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Winona: $70,000 for general operations to provide mental and behavioral health services for children and adults in southeast Minnesota.
- Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Rochester dba Family Promise of Rochester, Rochester: $20,000 for general operations to provide shelter and case management services for families experiencing homelessness.
- Parenting Resource Center, Inc., Austin: $60,000 for general operations to provide resources, services, and prevention education programs to parents and guardians.
After 30 years of running a successful Rochester store, ABC Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus are planning to retire from their shop at 122 17th Ave NW in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Kate Rogers hopes her love of opera catches on with music lovers in the Med City.
Tammy Danielson has been part of Fountain's small community for more than two decades. Now, she's stepping into a new role as mayor.