Private trust awards $265k in grants to six southeastern Minnesota organizations

ROCHESTER — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $265,000 to organizations in southeastern Minnesota as part of its latest grantmaking cycle, which saw a total of $16,554,123 given to organizations in grants and investments.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable organization based in St. Paul that’s committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The following organizations in southeastern Minnesota were awarded grants:

