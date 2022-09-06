Producing legacy: Rochester program continues to see students find successful career paths

ROCHESTER — Alysha Carlisle recently told members of Project Legacy that “home” is more than a location.

“Home isn’t necessarily a place,” she said. “It’s a feeling, and you can find that feeling in people.”

The Rochester Community and Technical College students – who hail from locations as far flung as Washington state, Florida and many states in between – gathered as the school year neared said the sense of home or family found in the regular meals, study time and sharing of personal stories is what keeps them returning to Project Legacy events.

Carlisle understands that as a former student participant and the program’s current social worker. She said she wouldn’t have graduated from Winona State University last year without the support she found in the program that started in 2008.

“I probably would not be here,” she said, pointing to the fact that she discovered Project Legacy as a single mother who had just survived a 2013 suicide attempt.

Changing lives

After being released from a program in Mayo Clinic’s Generose facility, Carlisle said she saw a social media post from a Project Legacy participant who suggested students needing help call the program’s co-founder and executive director, Karen Edmonds.

“I messaged her, and we connected,” Carlisle said of her first contact with Edmonds.

Karen Edmonds, second form right, co-founder and executive director, facilitates a circle during a meeting for Project Legacy on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

With a 1-year-old daughter at home and the need to get back on track, Carlisle started attending Project Legacy group meetings, known as circles, which provide volunteer- and sponsor-provided meals and the opportunity to share experiences and find guidance.

She said Project Legacy gave her support she didn’t have growing up in Rochester after her family moved from Oakland, California, when she was between the fifth and sixth grades.

She said that support helped her look beyond day-to-day struggles and toward her future, as well as her daughter’s.

“I think so many participants, me especially, were raised in environments where survival was the focus, and not being a kid and learning what your passions and hobbies are,” she said.

Edmonds said 85% of program participants have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives and 90% have immediate family members who have been incarcerated.

All of them have experienced generational poverty, meaning they were raised by parents, grandparents or others who have faced similar challenges, which has the potential to lead to lifelong trauma without intervention.

Overcoming barriers

Elijah Norris-Holliday, another Project Legacy alum, said those are challenges that can create huge barriers when it comes to seeking an alternate path and heading to college with limited support.

“If all you know is poverty, you are limited in your abilities,” he said. “You are limited in your thinking.”

Norris-Holliday grew up in Chicago and Rockford, Illinois, in areas with high concentrations of poverty and crime.

Elijah Norris-Holliday holds a photo of his mother shortly after graduating with a master's degree from Mankato State University. Contributed photo

“From a very early age, I really never knew I was in poverty, because everyone around me had the same thing, which is essentially nothing,” he said. “We had the government housing, we had the food stamps, we all had the same things. I really didn’t know anything aside from the life I had my whole life.”

He first glimpsed of other possibilities when he moved to White Bear Lake to live with father. The 13-year-old’s move was spurred by an expulsion from fifth grade.

“I saw big houses for the first time in my life. I saw boats,” he said. “I saw people enjoying life and people smiling for no reason. I never really experienced that before coming to Minnesota.”

While struggles continued, even with an amphetamine-related drug arrest as a Winona State University student, Norris-Holliday said Project Legacy gave him an incentive and the support he needed to turn his life around, which resulted in his decision to run for seats on the St. Paul School Board and Minneapolis City Council.

While he didn’t find success on the ballots, he’s founded a nonprofit – Project Restore MN – dedicated to helping American descendants of slavery find ways to overcome barriers.

He uses lessons Project Legacy taught him.

Giving legacy

Norris-Holliday’s participation in Project Legacy started with a question to a fellow RCTC freshman years ago.

“I kept noticing this white woman kept bringing boxes of food and bringing little things and buying stuff,” he said. “She would come, it seemed like twice a week, to bring him care packages and stuff.”

He eventually had to ask: Why is she bringing you food?

From there, he was introduced to Edmonds, who frequently checks in with members to find out whether they have day-to-day provisions to make them successful in college. It can mean providing access to fund, furnishing a bed or helping apply for tuition assistance and other aid, as well as a host of other things to help level the playing field for the students whose families typically can't offer the same support.

“That’s what this is all about, not a charity case, not a hand out,” she said of the program that operates on a mix of individual funding and private and public grants. “It’s making sure that the kids in Project Legacy have the same opportunities in the same environment as our kids.”

John Edmonds, co-founder of Project Legacy shares a personal story during a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Her husband, John Edmonds, points out the goal is to change paths for future generations by creating supports they might not be getting from family members who don’t understand what’s needed to make it through college and move forward, out of poverty.

“Legacy is the ability to transfer wealth from one generation to the next,” he said, adding that wealth goes beyond possessions and includes connections and insights that open paths to successful lives.

“This is all about building legacy, because that’s how you change and improve legacy,” he said.

Seeing results

Carlisle and Norris-Holliday, along with others, have seen that legacy pay off.

Forty-four Project Legacy participants have earned academic degrees. So far this year, that includes a combined seven associate degrees from RCTC, two bachelor degrees from North Dakota State University, one degree from Winona State University and one from University of Wisconsin Platteville.

One of the new NDSU graduates is Ari Newman, who said Project Legacy was the difference between being a second-grade teacher at J.J. Legacy Montessori in North Minneapolis and working off college debt without a degree.

“I definitely would not be a teacher right now,” she said. “I would likely be a college dropout.”

Newman took a less typical path to Project Legacy, joining a gathering in St. Paul after the murder of George Floyd. She was home for the summer and struggling with a combination of school debt and feelings stirred by what was happening around her.

Ari Newman, right, poses for a photo with her mother, Charlena Davis, after she graduated from North Dakota State University. Contributed photo

Norris-Holliday has been hosting Project Legacy circles – gatherings to share thoughts and experiences – at his office, and that’s where Karen Edmonds heard Newman’s story. Edmonds has family in Fargo, North Dakota, and much of Project Legacy’s work was going online due to COVID, so she knew she could help.

One facet of Project Legacy is promoting financial literacy, from developing personal budgets to understanding credit. She said the work was able to put Newman on a path to overcome the debt that threatened her academic success.

Newman said the impact went beyond financial help and changed her outlook.

“Project Legacy not only helped me financially with school, but it also helped me stay focused,” she said.

Moving forward

Mehrubon “Bond” Yunusov said the same thing regarding his path to becoming an engineer.

A native of Tajikistan, Yunusov arrived in Rochester without family members. He had a brother in Wisconsin, but the rest of his family, including his parents, remained in the Central Asia country he called home.

Mehrubon “Bond” Yunusov, center, poses for a photo with his parents after graduating from University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Contributed photo

“I was 18 years old, and I didn’t know anyone in Rochester or Minnesota,” he said, recalling a classmate’s invitation to a Project Legacy gathering.

“Project Legacy helped me find friendship with new people. … It also helped me connect with people with similar struggles,” said Yunusov, who graduated from University of Wisconsin Platteville in May and now works in research and development for Anderson Windows in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

Nearly a third of Project Legacy participants have been refugees from war-torn countries, and today’s participants are African-American, Sudanese, Nigerian, Liberian, Somali, Lao and Hispanic, with a variety of diverse background, as well as shared struggles.

Yunusov said the shared connections were as important as the support received, which included help applying for financial aid, guidance in dealing with a landlord, help with homework, transportation and periodic financial support to ensure struggles with bills didn’t hamper performance in the classroom.

“I would have survived, but it would have been a lot harder,” he said of the Project Legacy support.

Looking ahead

Yunusov, like other Project Legacy participants, said he hopes to be able to pass on support he received through the program. While he’s not running a foundation like Norris-Holliday, teaching a new generation like Newman or continuing hands-on involvement with Project Legacy, the engineer said he will find a way to pay it forward.

“I have always said I will continue this chain of helping people who may be struggling,” he said.

Karen Edmonds said she tells the students that they don’t owe the program anything other than putting in the work to do the best they can. She said she knows that success will benefit more than one person.

“It’s not huge, but lives are changing and they will change for generations,” she said.

Current Project Legacy participants – there are approximately 30 so far as the new school year starts – also find hope in seeing that others have found success in overcoming barriers and escaping hardships related to generational poverty.

“It gives me a lot of hope for moving forward and making decisions moving forward,” said Damian Hernandez, a second-year RCTC student from Wisconsin.

Hernandez said Project Legacy provided him an opportunity to overcome family struggles and find success in his first year as a student.

“I’m not the smartest kid, but I had some really good grades my first semester,” he said. “I had a 4.0.”

Fellow RCTC sophomore Jonathan Douglas said the program’s connections and insights, especially with an emerging Mayo Clinic mentorship program, offer help as he overcomes past challenges and looks toward new opportunities.

At the same time, he said seeing the success Carlisle and others have had provides a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“To know that others graduated college with Project Legacy, I understand it’s very beneficial and the process works,” said the college freshman from Georgia.