Program to halt evictions not paying off for area landlords

ZUMBROTA — Lana and Travis Huemann say they'll gladly accept the consequences of a poor decision, but when those consequences are foisted upon them by the state, the husband and wife have a problem.

Right now, they have a problem with RentHelpMN, a state program designed to help renters who were facing tough financial times because of a change in employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huemanns, who have about 20 rental properties spread across Goodhue County, are dealing with a big debt because the state program, they said, didn't give them any recourse when a tenant in the city of Goodhue decided to stop paying her rent, but also wouldn't work with them to get payments from the state.

Now the couple is out $4,300 in rent – plus another $1,900 in cleaning fees and overdue utilities – on one unit.

And they're not the only ones facing lost income due to a program that gives little power to landlords and leaves them with few options.

Working the system

State Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, called the program "ineffective" and said the legislation creating it was poorly written, giving landlords almost no power when tenants decided during the pandemic to stop paying their rent.

"By the time someone has called me, they're beyond frustrated at that point," Haley said.

Haley has had several constituents call her asking for help getting paid from RentHelpMN. She said she's been able to help a few landlords get their money, but in each case it's taken several months.

A big part of the problem, she added, is that the vendor who was hired to manage the program was overwhelmed and even fired by other states it was helping with similar programs.

"We pushed back on (Minnesota Housing) to get a program that worked," she said.

Better days for RentHelpMN

While Haley and many housing providers have been frustrated with the program, Jill Mazullo, communications director for Minnesota Housing, said the program has been a success for many landlords in the state.

"About 44,000 households have been helped by the program so far," Mazullo said.

Those 44,000 households have received $333.6 million in payments, and 61% of applicants have been paid, with just 22% of applicants either denied, withdrawn or on hold.

And while there have been many landlords paid – and many renters helped during a time of financial instability – Mazullo said the program will likely sunset at the end of the first quarter of this year.

The program was originally funded to the tune of $450 million, and another $231 million was requested, she said, but that request was turned down.

"The economic fallout from (COVID) has gone on longer than expected," Mazullo said.

More missing money

Doug and Laurie Lantis, who have 30 rental properties and 37 units across Goodhue and Pierce (Wis.) counties, said the way the program was sold to the public almost sounded like it encouraged tenants to stop paying.

One tenant, Doug Lantis said, stiffed them for $12,000 in rent over a year, and they needed three more months to paint ($1,500) and clean ($400) the apartment to get it in shape, meaning they lost another $3,000 in rent as that unit sat vacant.

The tenant, Lantis said, refused to fill out the application for help through RentHelpMN, and yet the Lantises had no ability to evict him.

"The program was set up poorly because it's in the hands of the renters," Doug Lantis said.

Laurie Lantis added, "We can supply some of the elements for the application, but he has to sign it and send it in. And he wouldn't do it."

While the Lantises can always try to sue their former tenant – he moved out when his utilities stopped working – the chances of recouping any lost income are minuscule, Doug Lantis said.

"It's a multi-million dollar plan, and it's just ludicrous they didn't think this through," he said of those who set up the program.

Reward for bad behavior

Lana Huemann said she's given up trying to get money from RentHelpMN. Part of the problem, she said, is the rules seemed to have changed in the middle of the process, and that has left their business out in the cold.

The tenant in question, she said, did not pay her rent because she lost her job from March to September. She was eventually evicted not for nonpayment of rent but for presenting an imminent threat to others in the building.

Minnesota Housing cited the fact that the renter no longer lived there as a reason for denial of the rent application.

Appealing the decision, Lana Huemann said, was as frustrating as trying to get information on the application's progress in the first place since the only help line phone number was set up for renters, and housing providers were not supposed to call it.

"After mortgages and insurance, we don't make a lot at the end," Travis Heumann said.

And while Lana works selling real estate, Travis recently quit his job to manage their rental portfolio. So, losing more than $6,000 for a problem they didn't create is a hard financial hit to accept.

And, Lana Huemann said, while most tenants are responsible individuals, the RentHelpMN program seemed designed to reward those few tenants who are trouble.

"One lady said, 'I don't have to pay you rent, but I will,'" Lana Huemann said. "But we have some renters, people who are probably scraping by but paid us every month. They did the honorable thing."