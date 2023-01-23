STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Project Community Connect returns to help people who are struggling

Free lunch and haircuts come with chance to connect with a variety of community services Friday at John Marshall High School.

2d6418d7404695f2085ff545a0fcf346.jpg
Stephen Bratrud of Zumbro Falls gets his beard and hair trimmed by volunteer hairstylist Lisa Peterson during the annual Project Community Connect event at John Marshall High School on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
January 23, 2023 10:15 AM
ROCHESTER — An annual social services outreach effort is returning after a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Community Connect , an event designed to provide services and resources for people who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet, is returning on Friday to offer free haircuts and lunches, as well as an opportunity to connect with a variety of community programs.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at John Marshall High School, 1510 14th Street NW, and is sponsored by the Homeless Community Network of Olmsted County.

Services being provided include:

  • Free lunches.
  • Free haircuts.
  • Flu shots and immunizations.
  • Free HIV testing.
  • Legal services.
  • Employment assistance.
  • Veteran services.
  • Photo IDs.
  • Mortgage foreclosure resources.
  • Tax appointment information.
  • MNsure Navigators.

Free city bus rides from Rochester Public Transit will be available on routes 3 and 3D to and from John Marshall High School. Anyone using the service should tell the driver you are going to Project Community Connect.

By Staff reports
