News | Local

Property acquisition for Rochester rapid transit project is still being defined

Key right-of-way needs will be connected to planned stops and transit centers

Answer Man
Answer Man logo
By Answer Man
February 26, 2022 06:30 AM
Have the locations of Rochester's land acquisitions for rapid transit along Second Street Southwest been identified? — Wondering

City staff members are already starting to discuss property acquisitions for the project that could begin construction as early as next year, but the exact amount of right-of-way required for the project remains unclear.

I asked one of my minions to reach out to the city’s project manager, Jarrett Hubbard, to better define what is needed, since the project will run along Second Street, from the current Mayo Clinic west shuttle lot to Third Avenue Southeast.

Hubbard said the properties most likely to be affected by the project are those near identified bus stops, which include locations at 19th Avenue Southwest, Saint Marys Hospital, Sixth Avenue Southwest, Second Avenue Southwest and near the Rochester Public Library.

The transit station and public parking ramp at Mayo Clinic west shuttle lot will likely be the most significant acquisition, and city officials have already been discussing options for obtaining some of that property.

With discussions now about extending the route south on Third Avenue Southeast, a similar acquisition could be made near Mayo Clinic’s east shuttle lot near Sixth Street Southeast, commonly known in some circles as the Fullerton Lot.

Another key purchase will be for a plaza space across from Saint Marys Hospital on the southside of Second Street, which could include access to a future pedestrian tunnel to limit street crossings. Hubbard said the AP’s Griddle site at 1223 Second St. SW is being eyed for the plaza.

In all, he said the city’s project team has identified about 30 property owners so far that might be affected. Some acquisitions would be for permanent access, and others could be needed only during construction.

Plans for nearly $2.7 million in additional design work and engineering work on the project, as well as the potential expansion, are expected to delay construction by a year, but also will provide a clearer picture for future property acquisitions.

Hubbard said the city anticipates contracting qualified right-of-way professionals during the next few months to assist with obtaining property.

Under that proposal, outreach to property owners could begin in early 2023.

Answer Man is your rapid transit system to knowledge. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MAN
