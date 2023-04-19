Property owners asked to identify ground to be searched; Root River search planned for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA — Property owners who want to help with the search for Madeline Kingsbury are encouraged to put blue check marks on their property window to allow people to search their property.

Kingsbury, 26, is a mother of two children, a University of Minnesota graduate student and a Mayo Clinic employee who was last seen at her home in Winona on March 31 . A $50,000 reward has been offered by the family for information that leads to finding her.

"Volunteers are ONLY looking for Madeline and/or signs of possible disturbances/anything out of the ordinary that could potentially lead to locating Maddi," according to a Facebook post in the group Finding Madeline Kingsbury.

Property owners who have had their property searched are also encouraged to wrap blue ribbons around their mailboxes to signal to volunteers not to double-search a property.

Teams have searched on foot, in the water and in helicopters, with sonar, submersibles and dog teams. Family and friends also plan searches throughout the area through the Facebook page. The group reminds people never to search alone, to stay off private property and to stay safe and hydrated.

The group has also cautioned people against search on or near the Mississippi River this week due to the high water levels.

As thousands have aided in the search for Kingsbury, the Winona Police Department is also asking property owners to look for anything unusual or out of place on their property.

"The changing weather conditions might reveal new signs that weren't there before. If you find anything concerning, call your local law enforcement agency," the police department said in a statement.

A search of Root River is also scheduled to being conducted on April 23, 2023, by volunteers.

"This entire community has been nothing short of amazing, and her family and loved ones, THANK YOU ALL!!!" Heidi Olson, who is working with Kingsbury's brother, Steven Kingsbury, posted on Facebook.

Law enforcement and first responder teams are continuing daily searches based on information from the active investigation and tips from the public. If you would like to share information that is helpful, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips online at crimestoppersmn.org.

"We remain extremely concerned for her safety," Winona Police Chief Tom Williams previously said in a statement.

There is not a suspect or person of interest, according to the Winona Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating "several paths of inquiry."