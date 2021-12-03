Property owners say tax increases are a burden

Jim Anklan says property taxes are making it difficult to provide affordable housing.

“Year by year, creep by creep, it just continues upward, and it reaches a point to where it’s unsustainable,” he said.

Olmsted County property records show the overall taxes on the fourplex he owns in Northwest Rochester are projected to increase by 31.3%, from $3,372 this year to $4,428 next year.

The county share of the $1,056 increase is $358, along with a Housing and Redevelopment Authority tax on his property, which is increasing from $41.82 to $54.98.

Anklan targeted the HRA increase in presenting his concerns to Olmsted County commissioners Thursday evening.

“It’s taking money out of my pocket and paying someone else to do what I do -- provide low-cost housing,” he said during the county’s annual Truth-in-Taxation meeting, which drew a dozen residents to the city-county Government Center.

Mark Krupski, the county’s director of Property Records and Licensing, said the increased taxes on the fourplex are largely due to increased value seen in similar properties throughout the city, since taxable property values are market driven.

Anklan’s property, which is homesteaded in county records as his residence, saw its estimated market value increase from $205,100 this year to $269,500 for next year’s taxes. Records show he purchased the property for $211,000 in 2011.

Southwest Rochester resident Steve Braun said he had no qualms when he saw the taxable market value on his single-family home increase from $184,900 this year to $210,200 for 2022, but when the tax estimate came with a projected 13% increase, he decided to speak out.

“It’s an unwarranted increase in the taxes,” he said, calling it a windfall for the county.

Braun purchased his home in 2020 for $239,000, when the annual property taxes were $2,844. They dropped to $2,586 this year, but are expected to increase to $2,922 next year.

What happened: Olmsted County commissioners held their annual truth-in-taxation hearing to take comments on the proposed 2022 county budget and related property levy.

Why does this matter: The county has proposed a $269.6 million budget for next year, which relies on $112.8 million in property taxes.

What's next: Commissioners are expected to consider final approval of the budget at 9 a.m. Dec. 14.

Krupski said the individual tax increases don’t amount to a “windfall” for the county, but do reflect a shifting of property values amid state-mandated assessments.

The county’s proposed 2022 budget comes with a projected 4.9 percent increase in the overall taxes collected, amounting to a $5.3 million increase on the $107.5 million collected this year and in 2020.

“That dollar value is divided by all parcels, every single parcel, every category in the entire county,” Commissioner Ken Brown said. The county has approximately 70,000 individual parcels.

He said the split is based on property class, as well as value, so when a property’s estimated value increases, so does the share of the tax.

Brown said the state requirements related to valuing property limits options for Krupski and his staff.

“If he does not conform in terms of being between 95% and 105% of market valuation, which the state tracks, they will come in here and run this county, and they will collect the taxes,” the county commissioner said.

Commissioner Mark Thein said the system drives shifting taxes on individual levels.

“Your increase was offset by somebody’s decrease,” he told Braun.

Wilfredo Roman-Catala, Olmsted County's chief financial officer, said approximately 5% of the county’s homeowners will see a decrease in property taxes under the current budget proposal, and another 33.7% will see an increase of less than $50.

Approximately half of the county’s apartment buildings will have a decrease in taxes next year, but Krupski predicted high-end apartment buildings will have significant increases in their values for 2023 taxes, based on recent property sales. As a result, the increased values will likely shift some of the tax burden from other property classes.

County Board Chairwoman Stephanie Podukle said other state mandates also drive how the levy is set. An estimated 85% of county programs that are required by the state.

“We work hard to keep the budget under control,” she said, but noted that the 15% of the budget that isn’t state mandated tends to be services county residents expect.

“We don’t have to plow the roads,” she said. “That’s one thing we don’t have to do.”

The county board is expected to make a final decision on the proposed $269.6 million budget during its meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 14.