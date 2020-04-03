A potential property tax delay is being sought.
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington sent Gov. Tim Walz a request Thursday seeking an extension of the May 15 property tax payment for business property owners.
At the same time, Olmsted County commissioners are slated to discuss options Tuesday, during their first meeting since affirming a public health emergency connected to the spread of COVID-19.
Harrington links her request to statewide ramifications of the statewide emergency enacted by Walz on March 13.
“While challenging, southeast Minnesota’s employers are working hard to do their part and support your efforts to best manage this public health crisis,” Harrington stated in her letter. “However, many businesses’ continued viability is in serious jeopardy.”
Mark Krupski, director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing, also cited the hardships on businesses, as well as employees, in recommending the option for delaying the property tax due date, according to documents filed with the county commissioners' agenda for their Tuesday meeting.
Krupski contacted several cities, townships and school districts, which would be affected by delaying the tax deadline. In the report to commissioners, he stated that all responses supported some form of extension.
The proposal expected to be presented Tuesday will call for a two-month extension of the May 15 taxes without penalty for property owners with property taxes of less than $50,000.
If approved by the county board, state statute allows the action to include the state property tax applied to businesses, Krupski said, adding that additional benefit could be seen with state action.
“If the state enacts this, it would better assure that the same process is being administered statewide,” he said.