SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force

Rochester Charter Commission holds off on discussing ideal police department size to get more information from police chief and others.

Rochester Police Department car
The Rochester Charter Commission began a discussion Tuesday of whether the city should have an established minimum size for its police force.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 13, 2022 06:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A proposal to establish a minimum size for Rochester’s police force was put on hold Tuesday.

Rochester Charter Commission member Ben Harris suggested establishing a guideline for how many police officers are needed in the city.

Also Read
Beck
Business
Former Mayo Clinic administrator joins growing Rochester biotech firm as new COO
Vyriad has added Scott Beck to its team as chief operating officer. Beck served in many roles in his 30 years at Mayo Clinic, including chief operating officer of Laboratory Services.
September 13, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rodney Bartsch
Local
Area agencies, organizations call attention to scams targeting seniors
In the next few weeks, people can attend scam awareness seminars in Lake City and Rochester to learn more about scams and protecting oneself from them.
September 13, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

“I think we could implement some type of minimum there, not only to help preserve the police department, but as the city grows, it ensures we have a growing police department to match the amount of residents,” he said, pointing to the Minneapolis city charter as an example that includes such guidelines.

A city’s charter guides many aspects of city government, and in Minneapolis’ case, it calls for the city to have at least 1.7 police officers per 1,000 residents.

The same requirement in Rochester would call for 204 officers, which is more than the 150 currently authorized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris said he doesn’t anticipate that Rochester would require the same ratio.

“We could find our own number that best suits our city,” he said.

Commission member Randy Staver, who served 10 years on the Rochester City Council, said he’d hesitate setting such a number.

“I know oftentimes it’s budget driven, but I can’t remember the last time the (police) chief asked for more staff and was denied,” he said.

Commission member Nancy Zaworski, who is a Rochester resident and finance director for the city of Kasson, said the number would be difficult to set without a variety of input.

“Depending on who you talk to, you’ll get different responses,” she said, pointing to police staffing discussions in Kasson.

Commission member Bari Amadio said recruitment challenges could also be an issue, if the number of required officers is greater than the qualified pool of potential recruits.

Police departments throughout the country have cited challenges when it comes to recruiting qualified officers, and Police Chief James Franklin has said the challenge increases with efforts to diversify the local force .

ADVERTISEMENT

The police department currently has 145 sworn officers, with 10 new officers participating in a badge-pinning ceremony last week. It leaves the department with five spaces to fill.

Commission member Kathy Meyerle also raised concerns about creating a number that could vary as police policies and practices change.

“It seems to me that fixing a number really makes it very difficult to respond to advances in policies and philosophy,” she said.

Harris said such concerns could be addressed through a future charter amendment.

“It would be just as easy as implementing the minimum number of officers,” he said. “It would be just as easy to change it, too.”

Changing the city’s charter requires either a unanimous vote by the Rochester City Council or voter approval in a public referendum.

In the end, commission members opted to hold off on further discussion until their Nov. 22 meeting, which could include Police Chief Franklin, as well as others who could address staffing needs.

What happened: The Rochester Charter Commission discussed the potential for establishing a minimum size of the city's police force.

Why does this matter: The Rochester Police Department is currently authorized to have 150 sworn officers, and a proposed change to the city's charter could establish a ratio to establish a minimum size as the city's population grows.

What's next: The commission plans to invite Police Chief James Franklin to its next meeting on Nov. 22.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Pickups collide and hit semi in Highway 14 crash Tuesday
The pickups collided on U.S. Highway 14 at the intersection of Olmsted County Road 3. Two drivers received non-life threatening injuries.
September 13, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Court
Local
Discrimination claim filed by Olmsted County social worker moves forward
Judge orders attorneys on both sides of civil lawsuit claiming workplace discrimination to start sharing information in preparation for a potential trial, but county points to potential limits for the scope of claims.
September 13, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
garden-17057_1920.jpg
Local
Blue Thumb Resilient Yards Workshop coming to Rochester next week
Workshop aims to introduce residents to options for their yards, which include rain gardens, native plantings, and creating pollinator habitat.
September 13, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Beacon Academy logo
Local
Beacon Academy says report about possible closure was 'erroneously reported'
In spite of the fact that it is searching for an executive director and a director of special education, the school clarified that it is committed to its students.
September 13, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer