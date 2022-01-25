Proposals for developing former Seneca site will be sought

ROCHESTER — A new effort will seek options for the former Seneca Foods canning plant site purchased by Olmsted County in 2019.

The county has signed a one-year agreement with Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. to solicit development ideas and start the path toward proposals for review.

“This agreement combines our organizational strengths to advance a significant development opportunity. We look forward to working with Olmsted County to make that happen,” RAEDI President John Wade said.

The organization is tasked with seeking concepts for the site and working with county staff to evaluate them.

The first step will be developing a specific request to gauge potential developer interest by March 15. Then, responses will be evaluated, with an eye toward how they complement county objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The county purchased the 10.6-acre Seneca site for $5.6 million after the plant at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast closed. Another $2.5 million was invested to clear the site and refurbish the ear-of-corn water tower.

The county’s $60,000 contract with RAEDI ties payment to specific tasks, with the first $15,000 being paid after the request seeking proposals from developers is published, and the next $15,000 tied to work on reviewing the submissions.

The final half of the contract will be paid after selected developers are asked to submit more detailed plans for the site.

The value of the contract is slightly more than half of the $115,000 RAEDI proposed last year, when it also included work tied to planned development of county property northeast of the intersection of Collegeview Drive and Energy Parkway.

Commissioners sought to narrow the focus to the Seneca site, with the potential of adding to the agreement in the future.

“We do not have the expertise of the staff to really start to imagine or activate those parcels,” Commissioner Ken Brown said during discussions.

Brown, who represents the county on the RAEDI board, said the $60,000 investment helps find proposals for valuable property that is sitting unused.

“We can always evaluate proposals as they come in, but we don’t know how to find them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioners have discussed visions for the site in the past.

The Seneca property was initially purchased as a potential option for a "transit village" tied to the planned rapid transit project being developed by the city and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency.

When plans for a north-south transit link were postponed, commissioners discussed options that included selling the property, expanding Graham Park and developing the site to include housing and commercial uses, but no path forward was defined.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said partnering with RAEDI has potential.

“I think there is a strong advantage to having a local partner, who also has some accountability to the local community and has some history with the local community,” she said as the contract was being discussed.

Wade and county officials said the process for soliciting concepts for the site and selelecting developers to submit proposals is expected to be transparent, with reviews by county commissioners following open-meeting laws.

“We want to ensure the development proposals for this property serve the needs of our community,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Pete Giesen said. “RAEDI has the expertise to perform the necessary tasks needed by the county to serve as a redevelopment consultant.”