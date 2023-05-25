99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Proposed 129-home Mayowood development advancing with planning and zoning support

Development plans for Preserve at Mayowood come with proposed pedestrian trail that will cross roadway to avoid changes to stone wall and mature trees.

Preserve at Mayowood plat.jpg
The proposed subdivision for Preserve at Mayowood received support from the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and is expected to be reviewed by the Rochester City Council on June 26.
G-Cubed Inc.
Today at 8:38 PM

ROCHESTER — A proposed subdivision of nearly 90 acres surrounding Mayowood Stone Barn received unanimous support Wednesday from Rochester’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Dubbed Preserve at Mayowood, the planned development of 129 residential lots north of Mayowood Road has faced some scrutiny for a required pedestrian path that is planned along the southside of the roadway.

“The path with this particular development is a little unique because of the circumstances surrounding the site,” Community Development planner Ed Caples, pointing to the emphasis related to the path during earlier development discussions.

He said the required path, which will cross to the northside of Mayowood Road at Abigail Lane, will provide a safer path to Bamber Valley Elementary School for people currently living in the area.

“Generally pedestrians are walking on the right-of-way along the shoulder,” he said.

The Rochester City Council approved a general development plan on Dec. 5, 2022, that included language outlining the proposed path location.

At the time, Mark Welch of G-Cubed Inc, which is the developer’s consultant on the project, said the proposed pedestrian path is part of the plan because the developers don’t want to wait for future roadway changes to create the trail connection.

The shift to the south allows the developers – Stone Barn owner Joe Power and local residential developers Gene Peters and Mark Hanson – to preserve the existing stone wall on the north side of Mayowood Road, as well as three mature white pines that are in the existing right-of-way that would otherwise be used for the required public path.

During a May 8 Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Commission meeting, a Rochester resident who only identified herself as Tiki, raised safety concerns about the proposed crossing of Mayowood Road, since existing paths are on the northside of the roadway.

Caples said the design and path connections outside the proposed development area would be discussed with Rochester Public Works, which would require a development agreement regarding potential infrastructure needs associated with the housing development and any new path.

Olmsted County Public Works has also been involved in discussions regarding the pedestrian path, since the county has oversight of Mayowood Road.

With the Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation for approval of the preliminary subdivision plan, the Rochester City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the project during its June 26 meeting.

What happened: The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a proposed sudivision of nearly 90 acres surrounding the Mayowood Stone Barn.

Why does this matter: The proposed development is expected to add 129 residential units to southwest Rochester.

What's next: The Rochester City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the requested subdivision during its June 26 meeting.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
