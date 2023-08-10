Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Proposed Rochester business expansion into rock wall finds opposition

Pro Cut Firewood owner is seeking permit to excavate bedrock on his property to expand his business.

ProCut2.jpg
Marvin Sawyer, owner of Pro Cut Firewood, is seeking a permit to allow him to carve out a portion of the bedrock wall on his property in an effort to expand his business, seen on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 8:34 PM

ROCHESTER — A North Broadway Avenue property owner is facing a steep challenge as he tries to carve out more space for his growing business.

Marvin Sawyer, owner of Pro Cut Firewood, is seeking city permission to excavate approximately 6,000 cubic yards of sandstone bedrock from the rock wall behind a portion of his business.

The result would expand his street-level lot at 2660 N. Broadway Ave. by approximately 7,200 square feet, providing new office space, storage areas and a kiln for drying firewood.

Find more news important to you

The proposed change to the property’s rock face is being opposed by city staff, and on Wednesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the Rochester City Council deny the request to make the change.

Commissioners voiced concern about the potential visual impact, as well as the fact that the excavation would create a notch in the bedrock with walls of up to 38 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s not just a visual issue,” Planning and Zoning Commission member Ruchi Gupta said. “In my mind an excavation that is this deep and this high – three sided – I think it is more stressed than a straight excavation.”

Jeff Broberg, a geologist with Blueline Environmental Advisors, said the proposal he helped create for Sawyer with WSE Massey Engineering and Surveying would improve safety of the site, since the potential for hazards currently exists.

“I can assure you that we can make this a better situation and provide usable space for the applicant,” he told the commission Wednesday, pointing out that lessons have been learned from similar excavations throughout the city.

Tyler Mandler of WSE Massey said the proposal is designed to create less concentrated water flow down the slope, which would address drainage concerns raised by the city’s Public Works staff.

Procut map.jpg
An aerial view of the Pro Cut Firewood site shows where a notch would be cut from an existing rock face.
Contributed / City of Rochester

City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said he doesn’t question Broberg or Tyler’s knowledge regarding the stone and conditions, but the unique nature of the proposal creates concerns, since Sawyer is planning a three-sided notch into the bedrock, rather than excavation on a larger scale.

“We are not questioning that this can be done,” he told the commission. “It really comes down to the adverse landscape and the neighboring properties, and it doesn’t really line up.”

He said if the plan called for staying in line with the rock face of neighboring properties or sought a broader scope of work across multiple properties, it might be something city staff could support.

Following the commission decision, Sawyer, who purchased one of the neighboring properties earlier this year, said he’d be willing to consider modifying the plan to include that property, if it would get staff support.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the original proposal is slated to be reviewed by the City Council on Sept. 6, with a planned public hearing on the issue.

What happened: The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commissioner voted 5-2 to recommend the Rochester City Council deny a permit to allow property owner Marvin Sawyer to excavate a portion of the rock face behind is business, Pro Cut Firewood

Why does this matter: The request to excavate the area is intended to expand the street-level area for his business, but Public Works staff have cited concerns related to potential impacts on neighboring properties.

What's next: The Rochester City Council is expected to review the proposal on Sept. 6.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Zoning.JPG
Local
Rochester asking for input on proposed zoning map changes
12h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
generic vaccine shot photo
Local
Registration for student flu vaccinations starts
12h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
20230807_175452.jpg
Members Only
Business
Friederichs to give Windsor Court Apartments a 'facelift' after buying it for $2.4 million
12h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


072723-Your Style-Molly Sweeney
Members Only
Lifestyle
Molly Sweeney sports a comfortable smile
9h ago
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Allen with car.jpg
Members Only
Community
Dr. W.A. Allen put his all into caring for his patients
16h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
IMG_7691.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
A berry, berry good treat
16h ago
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
IMG_7725.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board increases its effectiveness according to a self evaluation
22h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer