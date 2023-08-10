Proposed Rochester business expansion into rock wall finds opposition

ROCHESTER — A North Broadway Avenue property owner is facing a steep challenge as he tries to carve out more space for his growing business.

Marvin Sawyer, owner of Pro Cut Firewood, is seeking city permission to excavate approximately 6,000 cubic yards of sandstone bedrock from the rock wall behind a portion of his business.

The result would expand his street-level lot at 2660 N. Broadway Ave. by approximately 7,200 square feet, providing new office space, storage areas and a kiln for drying firewood.

The proposed change to the property’s rock face is being opposed by city staff, and on Wednesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the Rochester City Council deny the request to make the change.

Commissioners voiced concern about the potential visual impact, as well as the fact that the excavation would create a notch in the bedrock with walls of up to 38 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s not just a visual issue,” Planning and Zoning Commission member Ruchi Gupta said. “In my mind an excavation that is this deep and this high – three sided – I think it is more stressed than a straight excavation.”

Jeff Broberg, a geologist with Blueline Environmental Advisors, said the proposal he helped create for Sawyer with WSE Massey Engineering and Surveying would improve safety of the site, since the potential for hazards currently exists.

“I can assure you that we can make this a better situation and provide usable space for the applicant,” he told the commission Wednesday, pointing out that lessons have been learned from similar excavations throughout the city.

Tyler Mandler of WSE Massey said the proposal is designed to create less concentrated water flow down the slope, which would address drainage concerns raised by the city’s Public Works staff.

An aerial view of the Pro Cut Firewood site shows where a notch would be cut from an existing rock face. Contributed / City of Rochester

City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said he doesn’t question Broberg or Tyler’s knowledge regarding the stone and conditions, but the unique nature of the proposal creates concerns, since Sawyer is planning a three-sided notch into the bedrock, rather than excavation on a larger scale.

“We are not questioning that this can be done,” he told the commission. “It really comes down to the adverse landscape and the neighboring properties, and it doesn’t really line up.”

He said if the plan called for staying in line with the rock face of neighboring properties or sought a broader scope of work across multiple properties, it might be something city staff could support.

Following the commission decision, Sawyer, who purchased one of the neighboring properties earlier this year, said he’d be willing to consider modifying the plan to include that property, if it would get staff support.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the original proposal is slated to be reviewed by the City Council on Sept. 6, with a planned public hearing on the issue.