News | Local

Proposed Country Club Manor apartment project granted TIF

Developer says increased construction costs contributed to anticipated $3.5 million funding gap.

manor hills one.jpg
Titan Development and Investments filed a proposal this week to build a “three-story, 72-unit, affordable housing apartment building” called Manor Hills on an open parcel of land on the northwest corner of Country Club Road Southwest and 36th Avenue Northwest. The U-shaped complex is slated to be at the entrance to Country Club Manor. Drawing from Land Use Amendment filing
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 18, 2022 10:29 PM
ROCHESTER – Nearly $860,000 in tax-increment financing was unanimously approved Monday to help fill a projected $3.5 million funding gap for an affordable housing project on the southern edge of Country Club Manor.

“Unfortunately construction costs have escalated dramatically over the last several months,” said Brian Haack, Titan Development’s vice president of development - affordable housing.

Titan Development has received state tax credits for the project, which seeks to maintain affordable rents for 40 years, but Haack said construction costs have risen 30% in the last year, which includes a 16% increase in recent months.

The Rochester City Council, acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, approved the TIF request related to the planned 72-unit apartment building at the intersection of Country Club Road and 36th Avenue Northwest.

Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst, said Titan Development is seeking a contractor for the project, with construction slated to start by August and completion expected in 2023.

He said the developer is also seeking additional funding sources to fill the remainder of the $3.5 million finance gap.

The proposed rent-restricted apartments are being targeted for people earning 50% to 60% of the area median income, which is $51,500 to $61,800 a year for a family of four.

Additionally, eight of the units in the building are expected to be reserved for people with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness.

Svenby cited the commitment of eight units for people experiencing homelessness as part of the recommendation to extend the typical 15-year TIF agreement to 20 years.

The extension provides a longer timeframe for the developer to collect TIF payments, but will not increase the potential funding.

Rochester makes TIF payments after taxes are paid. The payments are seen as a rebate based on increased tax revenue, which ensures the property taxes collected for local government bodies will not drop below current rates, unless the value of the property drops.

The proposed agreement would provide TIF payments for up to 20 years, either ending when the allotted $860,000, plus interest, is reached or the established time period ends.

