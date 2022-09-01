Proposed development code seeks to increase housing equity in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A proposed unified building code for Rochester outlines development and zoning regulations, but it also seeks to make access to housing and the overall development-review system more equitable.

“Zoning historically was a really good tool for keeping people out,” Rochester Community Development Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer said, pointing to past practices that restricted homeownership. “It was used really well to do that.”

He said nearly three years of work on the new code, with the help of consultants from Denver-based Clarion Associates, aims to address lingering equity issues.

Clarion director Don Elliot is among industry experts working on an American Planning Association guidebook for equity in zoning, but the consultant said the true test comes from implementation once equitable rules are established.

“Zoning is a sharp knife,” he said. “You need to be careful on how you use it,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Community Development planner Emma Miller-Shindelar highlighted key issues addressed during a recent presentation to the city’s planning and zoning commission.

“There are a lot of seemingly benign standards in the (existing) zoning code, like minimum lot size, restricted single-family districts, home-owner-only notice requirements, that all contribute to systematic disparities in wealth and race,” she said.

Reducing lot sizes

While the proposed code doesn’t do away with single-family residential zones, which only allow homes that are designed for one family, Yetzer said it does eliminate zones that have traditionally required large lots.

Such requirements can drive up home prices, reducing access for many potential buyers, so Yetzer said the new code lowers the basic minimum lot size from 6,000 square feet to 5,000 and does away with lot-size calculations that can require even larger lots for a single home in areas like the historic Pill Hill neighborhood.

At the same time, the code also reduces the lot size from residential zones that allow more diverse housing options alongside traditional single-family homes.

Where duplexes and fourplexes could also be built, the smallest-allowed lot size is set at 3,000 square feet in the proposed code.

Elliot said the smaller lots have a history in city development throughout the country.

“A lot of America was platted at 2,500- and 3,000-square-foot lots,” he said, pointing to later trends that developed larger suburban-style lots, which have become common in some cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the new standards are established, the smallest possible residential lot in Rochester would be lower than many seen in other Minnesota communities, where minimums can be has high as 11,000 square foot in Bloomington.

Yetzer said the plan calls for most residential space added to the city in the future to be zones to allow the smaller lots and more housing diversity.

While reviewing the proposed code on May 9, 2022, at least one Rochester City Council member cited a desire to see existing single-family zoning transformed to allow more flexibility and smaller lots.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick suggested the more flexible residential zoning dubbed R2x could be spread to areas beyond what was adopted in 2019.

Yetzer said work on the code isn’t intended to make broad changes to the current zoning map, but such options could be discussed in the future.

Increasing notifications

As smaller lots seek to increase homeownership opportunities for people who have been excluded in the past, it also has a change aimed at increasing awareness of development changes in a neighborhood.

Current rules require developers to notify nearby property owners of their plans, but a proposed change extends the notification to renters.

Miller-Schindelar said the change aims to make sure people who cannot afford to own their homes aren’t blindsided by new development.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of the change, the code also increases the requirement for neighborhood meetings while reducing the number of public hearings in front of the City Council or the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission.

Elliot said the change is an emerging practice nationwide, where cities have discovered that the official process can exclude residents.

“Most public hearing processes advantage those in this country who can attend, who know how local government operates, who are privileged, who can take off time from work, who know how to speak the English language well, who understand city government,” he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged why the proposed change has received some pushback from people who believe it will lead to reduced oversight.

“A public hearing sounds right – everybody can come – but we have been trying to get some of the disadvantaged folks to come for 50 years,” he said, adding that the goal of the increased neighborhood meetings is to inform the community as changes are proposed and create a record of any resident concerns.

The City Council is slated to consider adoption of the proposed unified development code during its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will include a public hearing to gather additional community input related to the proposed code.