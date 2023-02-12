Proposed downtown historic district returning to council

ROCHESTER — A proposal to designate a downtown historic district will return for Rochester City Council review on Monday.

“Our recommendation is that it’s ready,” Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said of the proposed district that was put on hold in 2019.

The proposed district would include approximately three city blocks, largely sandwiched between Broadway Avenue and First Avenue Southwest. The northern border would include buildings just north of Second Street Southwest, and the southern line would primarily run along Fourth Street Southwest.

A single property south of Fourth Street Southwest – the Riverside Building at 400. S Broadway Ave. – would be included in the district.

Buildings considered contributing to the district were identified based on their use during specific periods of downtown development, which ranged between 1870 and 1962. Most of the buildings were built in a 50-year period starting in the 1870s.

The Rochester City Council initially reviewed the proposal in 2019 , following an open house with property owners and a public hearing.

While the contributing properties were eventually placed on the city’s inventory of potential landmarks as individual properties, no action was taken on adopting the proposed district.

The decision was put on hold indefinitely, with a request to better define programs that are available to help property owners in the potential district and update related city policies.

“There were quite a few issues with the (historic preservation) ordinance,” Patterson-Lungren said when reviewing the history with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission in January.

Prior to the proposal being put on hold, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission worked nearly two years to define the proposed district, which seeks to protect historic aspects of the city’s commercial core.

With council’s requested work complete and a new city development code in place, Community Development Director Irene Woodward said she and her department are recommending the City Council consider taking action on the proposed district.

“We have done the steps necessary, and we are supportive of moving it forward,” she said, pointing out that Monday’s study session is a chance to review the issue.

Final action would require council members to call for a vote on the issue during a later meeting.

Only two current council members — Patrick Keane and Shaun Palmer — were on the council when the proposed district was initially presented.

At the time, owners of 18 of the 30 buildings seen as contributing to the potential district sent requests asking the council to reject the proposal.

Woodward said city staff have been working to update property owners about the proposed district and potential incentives, which will be reviewed Monday.

The council will discuss the proposed district, along with receiving updates on riverfront redevelopment plans and a West Zumbro sanitary sewer extension, during its study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Feb. 13 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.

Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

