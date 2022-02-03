Proposed Rochester rapid transit changes would add millions to price tag

ROCHESTER — Bus rapid transit plans could face a detour, leading to potential increased price tag.

Rochester city staff, along with the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, are suggesting a review of potential changes to the proposed system, dubbed Link, after community input pointed to potential enhancements.

“You, as a board, have been asking us to target a first-class experience for all users of the bus rapid-transit transit,” Catherine Malmberg, the DMC EDA’s director of public infrastructure and development strategy told the state’s DMC Corp. board Thursday. “That experience is expected to be either equal or better than driving a single-occupancy vehicle downtown and parking.”

The potential changes could increase the project’s anticipated cost from $114 million to nearly $146.8 million.

Suggested alterations include upgrades to key stations at Saint Marys Hospital and Mayo Clinic main campus aimed at creating an experience to attract more users, but they also point to a proposed extension of the route four blocks south on the east end.

A proposed route change for Rochester's planned rapid-transit system would send the dedicated buses a few blocks south on Third Avenue Southeast from Second Street Southeast and have them return along the same route, rather than circling the city-county Government Center. City of Rochester

While official discussions of the changes are just starting, Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said the added work could delay planned construction and activation by a year.

She did not put a price tag on the changes, but said the city would ask the Federal Transit Administration to fund any added work in an effort to keep the local planned expense at $58.7 million, which would largely come from dedicated DMC funds.

Steinhauser said FTA approval would increase the federal share of the project from 49% to 60% of the anticipated cost, putting the project at nearly $146.8 million, or a $32.8 million increase beyond original cost estimates.

“We believe these are all eligible costs (for federal funding),” she said of added expenses.

The potential extension along Third Avenue Southeast means the 2- to 3-mile route would end at or near Mayo Clinic’s current east parking lot and south warehouse located at 515 Third Ave. SE.

The site has long been considered for a potential Mayo Clinic parking ramp, listed in the organization’s five-year plans since at least 2006. The most recent 2021 plan added the potential ramp to a map and recategorized it as an “East Lot Parking Structure.”

A Mayo Clinic spokeswoman said the five-year plan is conceptual and a new ramp at the site is not in Mayo Clinic’s immediate plans.

While the existing east lot has 870 parking spaces for Mayo Clinic employees, Steinhauser said the route change would serve more than those spaces.

“First and foremost, it will bring service closer to neighborhoods and increase the neighborhood walkshed to this service area,” she said, referencing the walkable access for a greater part of the Slatterly Park Neighborhood. “It also is an opportunity for catalyzed growth.”

The site is included in a recently city-approved small-area plan that looked at potential development in 60 acres south of Fourth Street Southeast, between Third Avenue Southeast and the Zumbro River. The plan identifies the potential for 1,500 new housing units, as well as new retail and hotel spaces in the area that includes the former AMPI and Kmart sites.

Members of the state's Destination Medical Center Corp. board, along with presenters, meet online Thursday morning. Post Bulletin screen grab

DMCC board member Jim Campbell, who was in Rochester recently for Mayo Clinic appointments, said the added service to the nearby neighborhood and potential for new development are important.

“This provides a huge opportunity for us going forward,” said Campbell, a former CEO of Wells Fargo Minnesota.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who serves as the DMCC board’s vice chairwoman, said she appreciates the effort to avoid using Broadway Avenue for the route, which will require dedicating existing traffic lanes for the new transit service.

The board unanimously supported plans to continue discussions of the revisions, but one of the newest members, Olmsted County Board Chairman Mark Thein, raised a concern about the process, noting the county had been working on plans based on the original route, which would have created a loop around the city-county Government Center, with a Fourth Street Southeast stop.

“It seems like it was resources wasted,” he said of staff time used on planning discussions.

It’s not the first time a route change has created county concerns.

In 2019, the county purchased the former Seneca Foods canning facility for $5.6 million as a potential rapid-transit station site, but the Rochester City Council eventually decided to move forward without including a north-south route on the east side of the project.

DMC EDA Director Patrick Seeb said the proposed changes will continue to be discussed, with formal decisions being made in the future.

Final design for the project is slated to start this year, but the new proposed timeline points to that work starting next year, following additional environmental review.

The City Council is expected to discuss the proposed changes Monday, and Council President Brooke Carlson said it will be the first formal discussion following a series of related briefings between council members and city staff.

“I think there’s quite a bit of support, and we really want this to move forward,” she said, noting the route is likely a first step for a larger system.

The council discussion will be held online at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.