Proposed sand mine zoning stalled by access question

ROCHESTER — Paul Johnson said he knew mining and other development was being considered near his home when he bought it in 2017.

What he didn’t envision was sand trucks using the short Rochester Township road outside his door.

“We always considered there would be another road added, and the truck traffic would not go through our circle,” he said of how trucks could access nearby Salem Road. “I have four young children, so having truck traffic through there would be difficult.”

Bill Tointon, a senior planner for WSB Engineering, agreed, pointing to plans for Leitzen Sand and Gravel to construct a new road, if eventually given permission to mine up to 15.6 acres just west of Old Valley Road, approximately a half-mile drive west from the Izaak Walton Wetlands.

Tointon said Old Valley Road is not suited for the trucks that would haul sand from the site, and neither is Salem Road Court, where Johnson lives.

“We don’t want to (use Old Valley Road). The road is not the type of road that you can haul sand material on,” he said, addressing concerns voiced by neighbors on the gravel road east of the proposed mining site, which is in a floodplain connected to the Zumbro River.

Since the proposed mining is expected to make way for a 17-home development outside the floodplain, west of the pond that will be created by mining, Tointon said the plan is to create access to Salem Road, directly west of the larger site.

Olmsted County Public Works has, however, put that access into question.

“The existing access application has expired, and a new application will be required to be submitted,” states a letter from Public Works Director Ben Johnson, which also casts doubts on a new approval.

The letter was a key red flag for the Rochester Township Planning Commission as they reviewed a requested zoning change that would make mining possible.

“That’s an unknown that is just hanging there,” commission member Brad Lewis said.

He also pointed to neighbors' questions about the unknown length of time mining would take and floodplain concerns, but he said the road access is the key hurdle to address in the zoning discussion, since the other issues could be addressed in the future mine permitting process with local and state officials.

Tointon said he’s confident the access question can be resolved by April, noting that the permit for road access was approved before the county started putting expiration dates on such permissions.

Chad Schuman, Olmsted County’s highway maintenance engineer, said more information will be needed to determine whether a new access point is possible.

“I think there is a lot to take in and review,” he said. “Maybe we can come to a conclusion that is different than what our comments were.”

He said the county’s initial response was based on limited information found in the zoning application, and county staff sought to address current road safety standards, which have changed since the initial access permission was granted.

The county ordinance regarding the creation of new road access sites was adopted in 2006 and sets a two-year limit to permits. It also seeks to eliminate potential conflict points by directing traffic onto local roads before the main roadway.

The mining and development plan for the larger site, which sits adjacent to Cairnbrae Estates, has been in the works since receiving initial township approval in 2007.

Tointon said the delay has been in finding someone who could use the sand to buy the land, which didn’t happen until Leitzen Sand and Gravel owner Mark Leitzen bought the entire 73 acres for $860,000 in December.

Now, Tointon said rezoning the nearly 16 acres on the east side of the property is the first step, which will be followed by a permit request that could take up to 18 months to complete, since added floodplain study will be required.

If approved, the top layers of soil and other material will be used to prepare the nearby land for development, and the estimated 195,000 to 212,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel will be removed to make concrete.

Rochester Township Planning Commission members delayed a decision until their April 12 meeting in order to give Tointon time to work with county officials to secure street access. They also asked him to return with an estimated timeline for how long mining operations would be needed.

Roger Ihrke of the Township Cooperative Planning Association said the township board will need to make a decision in April, or the zoning request would automatically be granted under state ordinances.

If a final decision is not ready, he said he’d suggest the township deny the application or ask the developer to approve an extension for the decision.