Proposed sixplex has southeast Rochester neighbors worried about water, safety

ROCHESTER — A requested zoning change to upgrade a pair of potential fourplexes to sixplexes faced concerns from nearby Southeast Rochester neighbors Wednesday.

“You are building more apartments where people will have to drive to school, to a park, to shopping, to a hospital, and that’s the opposite of sustainable,” said Meg Kiihne, who lives in the Stonebridge neighborhood on the eastern edge of Rochester.

The sixplexes being proposed by Boland Construction would be located on 36th Avenue Southeast, south of the Stonebridge subdivision. A site plan for the project has already been submitted, but a zoning change is needed to build more than four housing units on each lot.

The primary concerns raised by the four neighbors, who asked the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission to oppose the zoning change, revolved around the wetlands that sit between the subdivision and the proposed apartments.

Kiihne said homes in her neighborhood already flood due to improper construction and she worries added density will increase the water flowing into the neighborhood during rainstorms and when snow melts in the spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Welch, a principal engineer for Chatfield-based G-Cubed Engineering, said Rochester’s stormwater requirements have been upgraded since the Stonebridge subdivision was developed, and the new construction will be required to make sure excessive water doesn’t flow into the wetlands or nearby neighborhoods.

Additionally, he pointed out the proposed construction doesn't create an issue beyond what could already be built on the site, since current zoning would allow fourplexes to be built on each of the two lots.

The zoning change, which could allow a much larger building than proposed, is being sought for construction of two buildings with six apartments in each.

Two of the proposed apartments in each building would be built below the ground level of a potential fourplex, with exterior access created by the slope of the property,

“The footprint is the same, the building is the same, whether it’s four or six (apartments) per lot,” Welch said, adding that the requested parking spaces would remain the same regardless of the number of units.

He added that an area to catch stormwater is planned for behind the two units to ensure it doesn’t flood surrounding areas.

In addition to concerns about the water, neighbors pointed to safety issues.

Like Kiihne, fellow Stonebridge neighbor Stephen Markfort said the location requires driving to parks and work.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a bus stop exists on the east side of 36th Avenue, he said it takes too long to get to Mayo Clinic, where he works, and runs too infrequently to be convenient for other uses. Additionally, he said there isn’t a safe crossing on the street that sees frequent speeding.

“It’s silly to be adding more people, more density to this area,” he said.

Welch and city planner Elliot Mohler said the continued development of the area will likely spur new city investment in infrastructure, which is expected to include the development of a new park east of 36th Avenue.

Another neighbor, Elle Stangl, also raised concerns about stormwater and traffic, as well as a potential increase in crime with the development of apartments near a neighborhood of single-family homes.

“(There’s a) concern that bringing in an apartment feel into the residential neighborhood could increase the crime for the neighborhood as well,” she said, pointing to criminal activity seen connected to an apartment building near Rochester Community and Technical College.

Welch said the owner of the proposed building already operates rental property and has policies in place to conduct criminal background checks and make sure his tenants are safe.

“Apartments of this manner — and he’s going to continue to own these — are not something that immediately becomes a crime-infested detriment to the neighborhood,” he said, adding that such considerations are not typically a deciding factor for zoning.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Joanne Crawford pointed out the question wasn’t whether rental property should be allowed at the site, but how many units could be constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not considering whether they should be able to build on the site,” she said. “They can already building on that site.”

The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the zoning change to allow for more units to be built.

The Rochester City Council will make a final decision related to the change, with a public hearing held during a meeting next month.