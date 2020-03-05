The Rochester Downtown Alliance is moving forward with an updated Thursdays Downtown 2020 layout.
The proposed event footprint activates the following downtown areas:
• First Avenue Southwest from Second Street Southwest to just before the 3rd Street Ramp exit across from The Loop.
• Third Street Southwest from the Third Street alley to 1st Avenue Southwest.
• First Avenue Southwest from Fourth Street Southwest to 6th Street Southwest.
• Fifth Street Southwest from First Avenue Southwest to alley.
The footprint shifted from the t-shaped layout proposed in August 2019 to maximize travel options on Fourth Street Southwest while public improvement projects are taking place in other areas of downtown.
The RDA began exploring relocation options for Thursdays Downtown in early 2019 in reaction to anticipated construction at the intersection of Peace Plaza and First Avenue Southwest, which is scheduled to begin in spring 2020.
“Thursdays Downtown brings 220,000 people and an estimated $8 million in economic impact to downtown seasonally,” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director, in a press release. “The event has come to mean a lot to Rochester. We greatly appreciate the accommodations being made by impacted property owners and City officials to ensure its continued success. Moving an event like this is complicated, but we are carefully working through logistics and marketing to make sure the event’s relocation is as seamless and successful as possible.”
“We see this move as a great opportunity to highlight new parts of downtown and we are excited to already have the support of partners to share our vision,” said Monika Kopet, RDA director of events and strategic partnerships, in a press release. “The Rochester International Airport, which sponsored the Peace Plaza stage the past three years, has signed on to support the new 6th Avenue Stage.”
Before the event footprint is considered finalized, the proposed Thursdays Downtown layout will complete the City of Rochester’s formal permitting process.
Thursdays Downtown market dates will run every Thursday starting June 4 and ending August 27. Vendor applications are now available at DowntownRochesterMN.com/ThursdaysDowntown and are due by March 30.
About Thursdays Downtown: Thursdays Downtown combines arts, music, food and a vendor market into one free community- uniting, block-party-style event. Coming into its 16th season in 2020, it has grown into a large music and arts festival that draws 20,000+ people and approximately 115 unique vendors every Thursday.