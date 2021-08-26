Prosecutor tells court no plea offered in fatal crash, 'adamant' about what consequence should be

An Olmsted County prosecutor told a judge Thursday afternoon that no plea deal has been offered in the case of a 35-year-old man charged with killing an 18-year-old woman in a car accident because the prosecutor is "very adamant" on what the consequence should be.

The statement made by Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford in the case of Sterling Haukom came during a pretrial hearing a day after an amended criminal complaint was filed.

Sterling Haukom, 35, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide-operate vehicle with negligence-under influence of alcohol and gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The amended criminal complaint charges Haukom with a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide-alcohol concentration .08 or more within two hours of driving. Haukom now faces a total of three charges.

Haukom was held on bail $30,000 conditional bail and $100,000 unconditional bail at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center until early May. Court records indicate he posted bail on May 3, but was arrested on May 25 for allegedly violating his conditions of release. He is now being held on $100,000 unconditional bail.

Arika Cruz, 18, was on her way home from work on Feb. 24 when her vehicle was hit at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 12th Street Southeast, just blocks from her home. She died as a result of her injuries.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Cruz's family against Haukom and Image of Rochester, Inc., which does business as the 63 Club.

While Thursday's hearing was scheduled as a pretrial hearing, the case was continued and no next court date was scheduled.