News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Public event highlights options for Highway 14 intersection at County Road 44

Olmsted County and Minnesota Department of Transportation staff will be on hand Wednesday to discuss alternatives for site.

090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Drivers maneuver through the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 44 west of Rochester in this 2020 file photo. The median has been closed and design work continues on a possible interchange for the site.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
December 08, 2022 09:24 AM
ROCHESTER — A public review of options for a planned U.S. Highway 14 intersection project at County Road 44 is set for Wednesday.

Olmsted County commissioners have vowed to cover half the estimated $45 million cost of building a new interchange at the intersection between Rochester and Byron, and the Minnesota Legislature approved funding for initial design work, with the future funds undetermined.

With design alternatives being considered, Wednesday’s 90-minute, in-person public event is slated to provide a chance to review options and speak with staff from Olmsted County Public Works and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Rochester Montessori School, 5099 Seventh St. NW, and no formal presentation is planned.

The median at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 44 was closed this year as a temporary step to address safety concerns, and the goals for the new project are to increase safety and mobility at the site, while supporting regional growth.

In addition to presenting project options, Wednesday’s event is expected to outline next steps for the county and MnDOT.

Residents who cannot attend the meeting will be able to find materials presented on the project website, www.olmstedcounty.gov/post/csah-44-formerly-cr-104-and-th-14-intersection , after the meeting. The site also provides options for contacting project staff, and comments related to the project can be mailed to: 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 (Attn. Dan McNiel).

Related Topics: ROCHESTERBYRONOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
