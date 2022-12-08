Public event highlights options for Highway 14 intersection at County Road 44

ROCHESTER — A public review of options for a planned U.S. Highway 14 intersection project at County Road 44 is set for Wednesday.

Olmsted County commissioners have vowed to cover half the estimated $45 million cost of building a new interchange at the intersection between Rochester and Byron, and the Minnesota Legislature approved funding for initial design work, with the future funds undetermined.

With design alternatives being considered, Wednesday’s 90-minute, in-person public event is slated to provide a chance to review options and speak with staff from Olmsted County Public Works and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Rochester Montessori School, 5099 Seventh St. NW, and no formal presentation is planned.

The median at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 44 was closed this year as a temporary step to address safety concerns, and the goals for the new project are to increase safety and mobility at the site, while supporting regional growth.

In addition to presenting project options, Wednesday’s event is expected to outline next steps for the county and MnDOT.

Residents who cannot attend the meeting will be able to find materials presented on the project website, www.olmstedcounty.gov/post/csah-44-formerly-cr-104-and-th-14-intersection , after the meeting. The site also provides options for contacting project staff, and comments related to the project can be mailed to: 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 (Attn. Dan McNiel).