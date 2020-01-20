Zumbro Valley Medical Society is presenting its 2019 Community Service Award to Olmsted County Public Health Services.
The presentation will be made during the organization's annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Art Center to recognize the county department's collaborative efforts in raising the local legal age to purchase tobacco to 21.
The annual award recognizes individuals, groups and agencies who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and quantifiable results in elevating the general health of the community.
Public Health leadership and staff helped champion the effort, commonly known as Tobacco 21, and the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance in April.
In announcing the award, Zumbro Valley Medical Society called Tobacco 21 "a key component to a comprehensive approach to reverse the youth nicotine epidemic."
The organization also noted, "Increasing the age gap between kids and those who can legally buy tobacco helps keep tobacco products out of our schools, prevents youth tobacco use, and saves lives."
Zumbro Valley Medical Society, founded in 1934, is a nonprofit professional membership organization representing physicians and medical students in Southeast Minnesota.