Public hearing for Winona-La Crescent watershed plan set for Thursday

WINONA — After two years of development, the WinLaC Partnership is holding a public hearing on its comprehensive watershed management plan for the Winona and La Crescent watersheds.

The hearing will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Minnesota State College Southeast Auditorium in Winona. The hearing will be held in room #205 in the auditorium, located at 1250 Homer Rd.

Participants can also tune in to the hearing remotely via Zoom .

The 10-year watershed plan — which can be reviewed online ahead of the hearing — aims to identify water quality issues and prioritize projects to invest in the region's water quality.

Those who plan on giving verbal comments at the hearing can sign up in advance. Written comments are also accepted via mail and email.

The WinLaC planning area encompasses Southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa communities along the Mississippi River, from Wabasha to La Crescent, Iowa. The watersheds involved in the plan extend through Winona, Wabasha and Olmsted counties.