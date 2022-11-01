SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Public hearings for Byron Solar project scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10

Another round of public hearings is coming up for the proposed 200-megawatt solar project that would be located between Kasson and Byron.

nRPfx-byron-solar-project (1).png
Andrew Link / Created with Datawrapper
By Staff reports
November 01, 2022 12:23 PM
KASSON — Next week, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hold two public hearings — one in-person and one virtual — on the proposed 200-megawatt Byron Solar project that would be located between Kasson and Byron, if approved and constructed.

The first hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Events Sports Bar & Event Center, 401 8th St. SE in Kasson. The second hearing will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 held online: interested parties can tune in via telephone or internet, with more details from the PUC to come via its website .

The proposed solar project would span 1,801 acres in Canisteo and Mantorville townships in Dodge County. Another 53 acres would be needed in Mantorville Township and Olmsted County's Kalmar Township to run the high-voltage transmission lines a distance of about 3 miles from the project to the Byron Substation. The project has been in the works since 2018, and the last public hearings were held in January 2022.

After the public hearings, the PUC will open a public comment period that will close on Nov. 29.

Local
Public comes out to give opinions on Byron Solar project
Landowners both for and against the 200-megawatt solar garden project had their say Tuesday night in Kasson.
January 26, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd

Related Topics: BYRONKASSON-MANTORVILLECLEAN ENERGY
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
