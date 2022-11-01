Public hearings for Byron Solar project scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10

KASSON — Next week, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hold two public hearings — one in-person and one virtual — on the proposed 200-megawatt Byron Solar project that would be located between Kasson and Byron, if approved and constructed.

The first hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Events Sports Bar & Event Center, 401 8th St. SE in Kasson. The second hearing will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 held online: interested parties can tune in via telephone or internet, with more details from the PUC to come via its website .

The proposed solar project would span 1,801 acres in Canisteo and Mantorville townships in Dodge County. Another 53 acres would be needed in Mantorville Township and Olmsted County's Kalmar Township to run the high-voltage transmission lines a distance of about 3 miles from the project to the Byron Substation. The project has been in the works since 2018, and the last public hearings were held in January 2022.

After the public hearings, the PUC will open a public comment period that will close on Nov. 29.