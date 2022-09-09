Public input being sought related to future of municipal golf in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A series of opportunities to raise questions and share thoughts about the future of municipal golf in Rochester is slated to start.

The Rochester Park Board will kick things off with a public hearing on the issue at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 in room 101 of the Mayo Civic Center. Scheduled for three hours, community members will be given up to four minutes each to comment.

The goal is to gather community feedback related to three possibilities the Rochester City Council asked the Park Board to consider. They are:



Maintaining existing courses and developing a strategy to fund the recommended $722,500 per year to support improvements and annual operating expenses.

Optimizing the municipal golf program by repositioning a course, evaluating opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each, and identifying potential high-level future uses for course, while assessing the long-term financial impact associated with maintaining or repositioning each course​

Maintaining the existing complement of courses with the current level of funding and identifying service and user experience reductions needed overtime.

Similar to the process used by the City Council, anyone wishing to make a comment during the hearing will be required to sign up. The signup list will be available at 5:30 p.m.

Public comments can also be submitted before the meeting by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov or delivering written comments to the Parks & Recreation Office at City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

In addition to the public hearing, community members are being invited to attend an in-person engagement opportunity at one of the four city golf courses. The open- house events are expected to provide residents the ability to ask questions and give their feedback on designated questions. The events are:



10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at Northern Hills Golf Course, 4721 W Circle Drive.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Eastwood Golf Course, 3505 Eastwood Road SE.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course, 244 Soldiers Field Drive SE.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Hadley Creek Golf Course, 2390 Hadley Hills Drive NE.

The city is also working with Minnesota-based provider Morris-Leatherman which will conduct a telephone survey for up to 500 randomly selected community members. It is anticipated that the survey will take place during the months of September and October 2022.

Once all of these engagement opportunities are complete, City teammates will provide a summary report of the activities and outcomes with the Park Board and City Council.