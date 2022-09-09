SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Public input being sought related to future of municipal golf in Rochester

Following the Sept. 20 public hearing, there will be a series of open-house events at the city's four golf courses.

Northern Hills Golf Course
Golfers walk down the first fairway during the All-City Girls Golf Meet on May 17, 2019, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 09, 2022 05:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A series of opportunities to raise questions and share thoughts about the future of municipal golf in Rochester is slated to start.

The Rochester Park Board will kick things off with a public hearing on the issue at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 in room 101 of the Mayo Civic Center. Scheduled for three hours, community members will be given up to four minutes each to comment.

Also Read
RPB - Death Investigation
Local
Police suspect Iowa couple died by murder-suicide in Rochester
“On September 5, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 500 block of 16th Street NE and discovered a couple deceased inside the home,” according to the Rochester Police Department statement released on Friday.
September 09, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
John Rehbein
Local
Downtown Dickinson Square makes significant construction progress as winter looms
DICKINSON — A construction project is never regarded as a successful endeavor until it satisfies the cost, time and quality limitations applied to it, but The Dickinson Town Square project is by all accounts being heralded as a success midway through construction.
September 09, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.

The goal is to gather community feedback related to three possibilities the Rochester City Council asked the Park Board to consider. They are:

  • Maintaining existing courses and developing a strategy to fund the recommended $722,500 per year to support improvements and annual operating expenses.
  • Optimizing the municipal golf program by repositioning a course, evaluating opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each, and identifying potential high-level future uses for course, while assessing the long-term financial impact associated with maintaining or repositioning each course​
  • Maintaining the existing complement of courses with the current level of funding and identifying service and user experience reductions needed overtime. 

Similar to the process used by the City Council, anyone wishing to make a comment during the hearing will be required to sign up. The signup list will be available at 5:30 p.m.
Public comments can also be submitted before the meeting by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov or delivering written comments to the Parks & Recreation Office at City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

In addition to the public hearing, community members are being invited to attend an in-person engagement opportunity at one of the four city golf courses. The open- house events are expected to provide residents the ability to ask questions and give their feedback on designated questions. The events are:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at Northern Hills Golf Course, 4721 W Circle Drive.
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Eastwood Golf Course, 3505 Eastwood Road SE.
  • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course, 244 Soldiers Field Drive SE.
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Hadley Creek Golf Course, 2390 Hadley Hills Drive NE.

The city is also working with Minnesota-based provider Morris-Leatherman which will conduct a telephone survey for up to 500 randomly selected community members. It is anticipated that the survey will take place during the months of September and October 2022.
Once all of these engagement opportunities are complete, City teammates will provide a summary report of the activities and outcomes with the Park Board and City Council.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER PARKS AND RECREATIONGOLF
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
image002.png
Local
Riverland Community College president to retire next year
President Adenuga Atewologun has worked in higher education for four decades and will have led the college for 10 years when he retires next year.
September 09, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
unnamed.jpg
Local
Historic vessel sails into Red Wing this month to promote abolition of nuclear weapons
The Golden Rule will arrive in Red Wing on Sept. 29 with tours in the evening and throughout the day on Sept. 30.
September 09, 2022 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220909_134150.jpg
Business
Tooling up: Farrell Equipment is the new owner of Thomas Tool & Supply
Farrell Equipment & Supply, a regional construction supply firm, has a larger tool box after adding Minnesota’s Thomas Tool & Supply dealerships to its portfolio in a deal that closed on Sept. 1, 2022. Both Farrell and Thomas have facilities in Rochester.
September 09, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
DMC Destination Medical Center logo
Local
'Big Dig' event offers chance to dig into sand pile, as well as plans for Discovery Walk
Destination Medical Center project spurs plan for Sept. 17 family-friendly event.
September 09, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports