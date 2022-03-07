SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Public input wanted on MnDOT freight projects and programs in Southeast Minnesota

People can go online and review the District 6 Freight Plan through Monday, March 21, 2022.

MnDOT Minnesota Department of Transportation graphic logo
By Post Bulletin staff report
March 07, 2022 02:12 PM
ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the public to review and comment on long-term freight improvements and strategies in southeast Minnesota.

People can go online and review the draft plan through Monday, March 21, 2022. The plan is at district6freightplan.com.

The District 6 Freight Plan is being completed by MnDOT to provide a vision and strategies for long-term freight improvements in the region’s transportation system. MnDOT hopes the public's input will help finalize the recommended strategies to improve the movement of goods in southeast Minnesota. The final recommendations will affect others using the transportation system, like motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

