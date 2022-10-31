SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Public invited to honor veterans at Rochester program on Veterans Day

The program, starting at 10:30 a.m., will feature Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial charter member and retiring state Sen. Dave Senjem, retired Army veteran Chad Stowers, singer Brad Boice and several color guards.

111121-VETERANS-DAY-PROGRAM-06478.jpg
Investigator Craig Jacobsen, with the Rochester Police Honor Guard, salutes the American Flag during a Veterans Day program Nov. 11, 2021, at the International Event Center in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 31, 2022 04:29 PM
ROCHESTER — In honor of veterans, a program and free breakfast are offered at the International Event Center on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

With honor and remembrance for veterans and the sacrifices veterans have made, the program will feature a Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial charter member and retiring state Sen. Dave Senjem, retired Army veteran Chad Stowers, singer Brad Boice and several color guards. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. following the breakfast, which is from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The public is encouraged to attend the event at 7333 Airport View Drive SW.

At another event, 125 LIVE quilters will present handmade quilts to two veterans. The presentation is at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day at 125 Elton Hills Drive NW.

