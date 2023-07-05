Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public invited to MnDOT hearing on July 20 for proposed U.S. Highway 14 project

The project will include a J-turn at Dodge County Road 9.

image006.png
Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an public hearing to discuss a proposed highway safety and road improvement project from Dodge Center to Byron.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
By Staff reports
Today at 4:14 PM

DODGE CENTER — New pavement and safety measures, including another J-turn along U.S. Highway 14 between Byron and Dodge Center, are on the agenda for a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2023, at American Legion Post No. 384, 401 Highway St. W, Dodge Center.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host the meeting designed to inform the public more about the construction project that is scheduled to begin in spring 2024 and be completed later that summer. Information will be provided about construction timelines, detours and how to navigate a J-turn intersection, also known as a reduced-conflict intersection or RCI. No presentation will be given, but attendees are encouraged to arrive and ask questions of MnDOT personnel and the agency's and construction partners.

The project will include new J-turn intersection at Dodge County Road 9, installation of high-tension cable media barriers from Dodge Center to Kasson and resurfacing the Highway 14 pavement from Kasson to Byron. The project will also improve and repair drainage along the roadway, rehabilitate the Highway 14 bridges over Minnesota Highway 57 and upgrade the road weather information system site near Byron.

d711cbd15b46a10de3e9385f0c4920c6_20230110_Roll_Plot_Illustration_Design_Alt_1.png
A reduced-conflict intersection, or J-turn, design. MnDOT plans to install a J-turn at U.S. Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9 in 2024.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

According to MnDOT, the Highway 14 and County Road 9 intersection has experienced 18 crashes in the past 10 years, including three involving injuries and one fatality. The multi-lane crossing and high traffic speeds contribute to the risk of severe crashes. Building a J-turn intersection will help mitigate the risk.

For more information, visit the MnDOT website at talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-14-co-rd-9-rci .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
