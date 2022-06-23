SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
News
Public meeting planned for County Road 44 and U.S. Highway 14 intersection project

Even planned to provide information from Olmsted County Public Works and Minnesota Department of Transportation staff.

090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Drivers maneuver through the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 44 west of Rochester in this 2020 file photo. Highway 14 could see improvements under a new federal infrastructure bill.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
June 23, 2022 02:40 PM
ROCHESTER — An update on planned improvements at the intersection of County Road 44 and U.S. Highway 14 is planned for Thursday, June 30.

Olmsted County, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, is holding a public meeting related to the project at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Montessori School, 5099 Seventh St. NW in Rochester.

Project goals include increasing safety and mobility at the intersection, as well as supporting regional growth and future economic development.

The 90-minute in-person public meeting will include a short presentation at 6:30 p.m., with opportunities to speak with members of the project team, review traffic data and discuss existing issues and concerns near the intersection.

All meeting materials will be available on the project website after the meeting.

Comments related to the plans can be submitted online at the project website at bit.ly/3zuf7Kp or mailed to: 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 (Attn. Dan McNiel).

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 1-800-657-3774 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

