Public meetings abound for Olmsted County, Kasson road construction projects

ROCHESTER — Four road construction projects — two slated for work this year, two planned further into the future — will be the subject of four separate public meetings over the next several days.

Olmsted County Road 146/Third Avenue SE

Olmsted County will host an open house on from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Aune Hall — located at Graham Park, 1580 Aune Drive SE — for the Olmsted County Road 146 pavement preservation and restriping project.

The Olmsted County Public Works Department plans to mill and overlay the existing pavement along County Road 146 along with minor sidewalk and curb replacements. The corridor will be restriped from the existing lane striping to a two-way left turn lane (one lane in each direction with a center left turn lane) for the length of the project to increase safety and improve operations along the corridor.

Also Read





Construction is anticipated during the Summer/Fall of 2023.

For more information, visit the county's website at olmstedcounty.gov/post/county-road-146-3rd-avenue-ne-pavement-preservation-and-restriping-project .

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Highway 57

A map of the Minnesota Highway 57 construction project planned for summer 2023. Contributed / MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Kasson City Hall, 401 Fifth Street SE, to discuss the Highway 57 reconstruction project and Highway 57/16th Street roundabout. The project actually includes three roundabouts, including ones at the intersections of Highway 57 and Main Street, and at the intersection of Highway 57 and Dodge County Road 34.

Officials from MnDOT, the city of Kasson and contractors for the project will be available to answer questions on the project that is scheduled to begin in April and be completed later this summer. This is year two of a two-year project to reconstruct and repave the road that travels north through Kasson.

You can learn more at the project website at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy57-reconstruction/index.html .

U.S. Highway 52

A map showing a planned resurfacing project along U.S. Highway 52. The project is not slated to begin until 2027. Contributed / MnDOT

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, MnDOT will host a public information meeting to help plan improvements to U.S. Highway 52 from near the Highway 60 East interchange to south of Oronoco, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pine Island American Legion, 108 First Ave. SE in Pine Island.

MnDOT plans to resurface Highway 52 from near the Highway 60 interchange to north of Rochester in 2027. Since early 2022. Improvements included in the project will include a frontage road along southbound Highway 52 south of County Road 11, flood mitigation near Middle Fork Zumbro River and the highway, and safety improvements at intersections.

You can also visit the project website at talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-52-pine-island-oronoco .

U.S. Highway 14

Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, will be the site of a planning meeting for a U.S. Highway 14 Corridor Analysis open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County and its partners at MnDOT, the cities of Byron and Kasson, and Dodge County have completed the analysis of the Highway 14 corridor from Kasson to Rochester and are now in the mapping phase of the project, seeking to share information on the official mapping for future projects at the intersections at Olmsted County Road 5 and County Road 3.

A formal presentation at 5:45 p.m. will precede informal discussion including questions from the public and answers from members of the project team.

For more information, visit the Corridor Analysis website at olmstedcounty.gov/residents/roads-transportation/maps-reports-and-studies .