Rochester City Council’s Monday meeting will be capped at 10 people.
Earlier in the week, six of the seven council members, as well as Mayor Kim Norton, voiced some desire to attend in person but said they’d wait to make a final decision.
“We are evaluating the best approach to staffing for each meeting based on the items on the agenda and the Council Members that would like to attend in person,” said Sarah Oslund, communications and engagement coordinator for the city’s Community Development Department.
On Thursday, the city released an updated plan for conducting regular City Council meetings, which are being moved from 7 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for April and May.
With limited occupancy in council chambers, most city staff is expected to attend through remote communication.
Meetings will be available for viewing on cable channels 180 and 188, as well as livestreamed online at http://www.rochestermn.gov/agendas.
The council is slated to vote on amending city policies related to an economic development revolving loan fund to provide flexibility. It will also receive a Destination Medical Center update.
While public comments were due in writing by Thursday to be included in the council’s agenda materials, any written statements submitted before the meeting will be summarized for council members as they meet, with the written documents added to the minutes of the meeting.
OLMSTED COUNTY
The City Council isn’t the only local body scaling back meeting plans.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Olmsted County Board Chairman Matt Flynn is expected to bang the gavel in a nearly empty boardroom. The remaining commissioners, as well as staff members presenting during the meeting, will be attending through an online connection.
“We will be able to project them onto the screen behind the dias,” said Lisa Morris-Helmsetter, deputy clerk to the board, who will facilitate the connections from the board chambers.
The public can view the meeting live through the county’s online connection at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/ .
Morris-Helmsetter the system was being tested Friday to ensure it would work, but the big test of the process will be Tuesday morning.
“There could be other tweaks, depending on what we learn,” she said, adding that the remote meetings are expected to continue indefinitely amid concerns about spreading COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the commissioners are set to receive an update on the COVID-19 response, as well as vote on accepting $170,000 in state funding to cover expenses related to the pandemic.
Public comments for the meeting were due Thursday by submitting at administration@co.olmsted.mn.us.
ROCHESTER SCHOOL BOARD
Virtual meetings are planned for the Rochester School Board to coincide with the current distance-learning practices.
It means the public won’t have a location to attend Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting, but the district will continue to host live streams on its YouTube channel, YouTube.com/ISD535, according to Heather Nessler, the district’s executive director of communications, marketing and technology.
Tuesday’s agenda includes consideration of an updated school resources officer agreement.
Public comment will still be allowed. Anyone wanting to submit a public comment for the board meeting can email comments to Assistant Board Clerk Wendy Edgar at weedgar@rochester.k12.mn.us by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Emails should include name, address and phone number.