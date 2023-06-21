Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public memorial service planned for Madeline Kingsbury on Sunday

The service is open to the public at the McCown Gym on the Winona State University campus.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
Contributed / Winona Police Department
By Staff reports
Today at 2:27 PM

WINONA, Minn. — A celebration of life for Madeline Kingsbury is being held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The service is open to the public at the McCown Gym on the Winona State University campus, 175 W Mark St., Winona. WSU Phi Theta Chi sisters are also welcoming people to a concert following the memorial.

Kingsbury, a 27-year-old mother of two children, University of Minnesota graduate student and Mayo Clinic employee, was found dead north of Mabel, Minnesota on June 7. She had previously been missing from her Winona home since March 31.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for but we are thankful to bring her home,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said at a press conference in early June.

Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury’s children, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. The criminal complaint outlines alleged abuse by Fravel toward Kingsbury. Fravel has previously denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance and said he was cooperating with law enforcement.

During the three-month search for Kingsbury, people were encouraged to place blue lights and ribbons on their properties. The Kingsbury and Naber family encourages people to keep their blue lights shining for people experiencing domestic violence. Those experiencing domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-200-799-7233 and the Advocacy Center of Winona at 507-452-4453 to speak to someone who can direct people toward help.

“Thank you all and we appreciate everyone’s kind words and demonstrations of sympathy. My daughter and my family are not the only victims. The entire community is as well,” her father, David Kingsbury, wrote in a Facebook post. “The best and the most appreciated way to support us is to actively support our ongoing mission to be very vocal and very LOUD about preventing domestic abuse violence.”

Winona County Attorney Madeline Kingsbury Press Conference
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams puts out a photograph of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, June 9, 2023, outside the Winona County Courthouse before a press conference about the decision to charge Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's children, in her murder.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
