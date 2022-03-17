MnDOT meets public ahead of project to reconstruct Highway 52, build interchange at Hader

ZUMBROTA — Not what, but when.

That's the concern people had Wednesday night as they asked questions of MnDOT officials during an open house to discuss the U.S. Highway 52 construction project.

"Mostly, they're asking what the access will be during construction," said Tory Thompson, project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "We have the timetables for the work on the interchange and the 2022 primary work."

This spring, summer and early fall will see the second year of work on a three-year, $69.7 million project to reconstruct the southbound lanes of Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.

A big part of that project – part that will be completed this year – will be the construction of a new interchange at Hader where Minnesota Highway 57 meets Highway 52 and Goodhue County Road 8.

That intersection, said MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty, has seen 48 crashes – two fatalities, two more serious injury crashes and nearly 20 more crashes with minor injuries – over the past 10 years.

That number, Thompson said, is high.

"One of our goals is to remove access points that are points of conflict," Thompson said. "Our goal is to make it safer."

The new interchange at Hader will include a pair of bridges carrying Highway 52 traffic – one bridge northbound, one southbound – over traffic that is moving through the intersection on Highway 57 and CR 8. The interchange will also have on- and off-ramps for vehicles going from one road to the other.

Dougherty said as MnDOT began studying the corridor and talking to people in the area a few years ago, one of the biggest requests was the construction of an interchange at the intersection.

The overall project also includes 13.5 miles of road reconstruction of the southbound lanes through the construction zone from roughly the south end of Cannon Falls to about a mile north of Zumbrota.

A group of people examine maps of the proposed U.S. Highway 52 construction project for 2022 in Zumbrota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to answer questions ahead of the construction project that will begin in about three weeks. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

Thompson said about 6.5-miles of that reconstruction and repaving from Goodhue County Road 9 to Goodhue County Road 50 will happen in 2022. Other highlights of 2022 construction will include replacing the southbound bridge over Highway 52 for Minnesota Highway 60 East and building a connection to Goodhue County Road 14 including frontage roads and cul de sacs.

Dave Domm, project manager for Mathiowetz Construction, the main contractor on the project, said prep work will likely begin the first week of April with traffic being switched from four lanes to two lanes at Hader the week after that.

Initially, northbound and southbound traffic will be moved to the southbound lanes at Hader while the northbound bridge for the interchange is constructed. Then when that's finished, all traffic will be switched to the northbound lanes so the southbound reconstruction can be done.

All these moving pieces and changing access are a concern for Tim Mack.

Mack, operations supervisor for Zumbrota Ambulance, said the ambulance service and other first responders need to be able to cross the highway quickly in order to avoid having, for example, to drive north before turning around to go south and access roads or residences on the other side.

The key, he said, is keeping updated on the latest side road closings and construction spots.

"Access during construction is what we talked about with the Highway 52 task force," Mack said. "But the folks at MnDOT are going to work with us to keep us updated."

While keeping current on access will be a job during construction, both this year and in 2023, Mack said the improved safety along this stretch of Highway 52 will be worth it.

"The interchange at Hader is a deadly intersection," Mack said. "We deal with a lot of crashes there."