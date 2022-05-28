Public Utilities Board will review added needs for Marion Road substation project

ROCHESTER — The cost of a new Rochester Public Utilities electric substation along Marion Road is increasing.

The city’s Public Utility Board will be asked Tuesday to approve $290,189 for additional engineering and design services and $225,000 in contingency funds related to the project that was estimated to cost $20.3 million.

The substation is being built to upgrade electric service to neighborhoods and businesses in central and southeast Rochester, but additional engineering and design work is being considered to address issues outside the original contract.

Work includes:



Revisions due to flood plain impact studies and regulatory approvals

Preparation of conditional use permits

Re-bidding of materials and construction items to mitigate cost increases

Technical changes requested by RPU and Mayo Clinic, which is among the downtown businesses that will benefit from the substation

RPU staff is recommending approval to add the work to its contract with Ulteig Engineering, which was hired for an estimated $770,000 in previously defined engineering and design services.

Since RPU has been unable so far to find someone to fill an open supervisor of substation engineering position — a situation that is contributing to the need for additional consulting services — the proposal calls for using unused salary and benefit funds to help offset additional contract costs.

The Public Utility Board will discuss the proposal during its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

