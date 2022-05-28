SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Public Utilities Board will review added needs for Marion Road substation project

Additional engineering and design costs emerge in effort to enhance power supply in southeast and central portions of Rochester.

Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Rochester Public Utilities
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 28, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The cost of a new Rochester Public Utilities electric substation along Marion Road is increasing.

The city’s Public Utility Board will be asked Tuesday to approve $290,189 for additional engineering and design services and $225,000 in contingency funds related to the project that was estimated to cost $20.3 million.

The substation is being built to upgrade electric service to neighborhoods and businesses in central and southeast Rochester, but additional engineering and design work is being considered to address issues outside the original contract.

Work includes:

  • Revisions due to flood plain impact studies and regulatory approvals
  • Preparation of conditional use permits
  • Re-bidding of materials and construction items to mitigate cost increases
  • Technical changes requested by RPU and Mayo Clinic, which is among the downtown businesses that will benefit from the substation

RPU staff is recommending approval to add the work to its contract with Ulteig Engineering, which was hired for an estimated $770,000 in previously defined engineering and design services.
Since RPU has been unable so far to find someone to fill an open supervisor of substation engineering position — a situation that is contributing to the need for additional consulting services — the proposal calls for using unused salary and benefit funds to help offset additional contract costs.

The Public Utility Board will discuss the proposal during its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of May 30 include:

Rochester 

• Police Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
