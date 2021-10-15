SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

PUC to hold online public hearing for Byron Solar project

The project would build a 200 megawatt solar farm southeast of Kasson.

nRPfx-byron-solar-project (1).png
Andrew Link / Created with Datawrapper
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 15, 2021 01:19 PM
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will host a virtual and in-person public hearing concerning a proposed Byron solar farm project.

The hearing will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 both online via WebEx and at the large hearing room at 121 Seventh Place East, Suite 350, St. Paul.

The project is a planned 200 megawatt solar farm covering 1,801 acresand another 52.7 acres for the right-of-way required for the proposed 3-mile route for high-voltage transmission lines to the Byron substation. The project is expected to begin construction in 2023, and to have the solar energy plant online by 2024.

While written public comments have been ongoing, the public will get the opportunity to ask questions about the project live during the public hearing. The hearing's agenda includes two other projects, but concerning Byron Solar, the commission is looking for feedback on issues such as the certificate of need, and whether that process has been completed adequately, the site permit application, whether an advisory task force for the siting of the project should be appointed, and other questions concerning the processing of the application.

To attend the meeting, either go in person to the address in St. Paul or get access online at mn.gov/puc/about-us/calendar , and click on the video link for the Oct. 28 meeting.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTYBYRONKASSON-MANTORVILLEDODGE COUNTY
