STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Puppy overload: Rochester shelter caring for 55 puppies

“If you don’t find (an animal) that would fit well with your family, we try to help you figure out if there’s a better fit here,” said Tanya Johnson, Paws and Claws shelter director.

Paws and Claws Puppies.jpg
The Paws and Claws Humane Society is caring for 55 puppies as of January 2023.
Contributed / Paws and Claws Humane Society
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 25, 2023 05:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A puppy overload raises happy scenes: Puppies licking your face, learning new skills like rolling over and bringing you joy in the long nights. At Paws and Claws Humane Society, a large influx of puppies also shows the need for animal adoption.

The shelter has 55 puppies with nine puppies born on Saturday, Jan. 21. With 86 dogs, including the puppies, and 165 cats, the shelter posted , “We are feeling overwhelmed, but it’s winter, and the last few litters were found outside.” A series of the dogs and puppies came to the shelter after they were not sold by a breeder, said Tanya Johnson, Paws and Claws shelter director.

“We do have quite a few puppies right now, and surprisingly a lot of these puppies came from breeding facilities that either couldn’t find them homes or were not able to sell them,” Johnson said. “And we do have a lot of puppies from other rescues that were just overrun and needed help as well.”

Also Read
logan monk.jpg
Local
Winona community remembers senior Logan Monk
Logan Monk, 17, was remembered by those who knew him best as someone who "fiercely loved his family and friends," his mom, Andrea Gierok, said.
January 25, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Winona man accused of witness tampering of domestic abuse victim, released on own recognizance
A Winona man who is accused of assaulting a woman is now accused of telling her to lie about about her testimony and assaulting her again. He is also accused of shooting at someone with a pellet gun.
January 25, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester's The Garden skatepark built for 6-year-old beginners and 65-year-old veterans
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 25, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

With shelters across the nation full and fewer adoptions in the winter, Johnson said the “animal-loving community” is great at supporting animals’ needs and adoptions. The needs include puppy food, adult dog and cat food, blankets, towels, dog toys, cat wand toys and pet beds. The items do not have to be new.

“We could always use puppy food, and we had recently made a post on Facebook and our supporters have been so generous and donated quite a bit of puppy food, which we’re so thankful for,” Johnson said. “But with that many puppies, we go through it really quickly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers have “been really busy caring for them and looking for the right homes for each and every one of them,” Johnson said. Volunteers help care for the animals on a daily basis, including walks and spending time with the dogs and cats.

“We try to keep the dogs who are in their kennels busy by giving them something to chew on like a bully stick or Kong,” Johnson said. “You know, things to keep their mind occupied, especially in the cold weather where they can’t be outside for long periods of time to play. It definitely keeps them occupied to give them something to do while they’re in their kennels waiting for their home. Same with cats.”

With every animal making it to their homes over time, Johnson said, “we never give up.” The shelter is open Monday to Saturday with specific pet viewing hours.

How to adopt a pet

If you’re looking for a companion animal, the adoption process is available on the Paws and Claws website. “If you don’t find (an animal) that would fit well with your family, we try to help you figure out if there’s a better fit here,” Johnson said.

  • Visit pawsandclaws.org to view the dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoption fees are also listed with the animals.
  • Fill out an adoption questionnaire online, or print one off their website and fax or email the form. The form includes questions on the animal you’re interested in, your current animals and your care plan for the animal.
  • After the form is reviewed, you’ll schedule a visit with the animal(s) at Paws and Claws.

Dogs and cats available for adoption at Paws and Claws:

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Three recommended to fill vacant seat in Minnesota's third judicial district
The seat, chambered in Mantorville, will be vacant following the retirement of Jodi L. Williamson.
January 25, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
070821-WALZ-BOYS-AND-GIRLS-CLUB-4661.jpg
Health
Rochester Rep. Tina Liebling proposes bill to regulate state-funded crisis pregnancy centers
Crisis pregnancy centers, like Birthright of Rochester, received almost $3 million in taxpayer funds in 2022. Soon, sharing only medically accurate information could be a prerequisite for funding.
January 25, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 22-28, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 25, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_6301.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools looks at cutting teaching positions to meet $14 million deficit
While students enrollment has increased 7% over the last decade, the staff has grown nearly 27%.
January 25, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer