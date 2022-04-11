Pursuing a cure: Mayo High School junior is in the race to tackle breast cancer

ROCHESTER — Christine Song remembers immersing herself in medical journals as a sixth grader, learning everything she could about breast cancer. Now, just a handful of years later, she’s adding her own research to the annals of medical science.

As a 17-year-old high school junior, one could say she has a pretty good head start on a future career.

But although her research to date will undoubtedly contribute to her future endeavors, she's driven by a desire to help people avoid the kind of experience she saw her mom go through.

She's in the race to cure cancer.

“She’s very advanced,” said Val Lowe, a doctor of radiology at the Mayo Clinic and a mentor of Song’s. “You just don’t see high school students doing the level of work with the intricate sciences that she’s doing.”

Lowe isn’t the only one to recognize Song’s accomplishments. Just recently, she took first place in the North Central Regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. This year’s competition included 77 students from 22 schools in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. As one of the top winners, Song will advance to the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.

Last year, she placed fourth in the same symposium. She also won first place for the Humane Science Award at the 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Mayo High School student Christine Song won first place in the North Central Region Junior Science and Humanities Symposium for her research into treating breast cancer. Contributed / Christine Song

Song appreciates the recognition, but what she really wants is for as many people as possible to become aware of the research.

“The main thing is I want a lot of people to be able to view my research and gain a little bit more understanding of breast cancer,” Song said.

According to the introduction of her research paper, breast cancer is the second-most common kind of cancer, but it’s the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

This year, her work focused on the relationship between breast cancer and diabetes. The abstract of her research paper explains that women with Type 2 Diabetes are more prone to get breast cancer. The document also explains that certain Type 2 Diabetes medications can cause “breast cancer tumor cell growth and metastasis.”

The abstract explains later on that the “high expression” of some medication leads to a worse breast cancer patient survival rate.

“It would be a potentially very significant improvement in breast cancer therapy if it turns out this is going to be successful,” Lowe said about Song’s research. “The other thing that’s interesting is how motivated she is in what she’s doing. The level of effort she puts into this work is just way above the norm for people of her age.”

The most recent installment of her ongoing research is “Cure of Breast Cancer Year 5: A Novel Approach to Treating Hormonal Breast Cancer using Clinical Database and 3D ex vivo Model.”

Song first started researching breast cancer because she wanted to help her mom, who was suffering with it at the time.

"I know the feelings of the patients since I saw my mom go through everything, and I know the feelings of the patient's family," Song said. "It's that feeling where everything goes blank and you just don't know what to do."

From there, her pursuit began. She studied the existing research. She reached out to doctors and researchers at the clinic.

And before long, the awards started piling up, even though they weren't the primary focus of her work.

In spite of her success so far, she's fully aware of the amount of work ahead. Even though it can be daunting at times, she's not letting it get in her way.

"Ultimately, my goal is to find a cure for breast cancer," Song said. "We'll see where the future takes us."