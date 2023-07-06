Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
QAnon leader dies in Rochester after dirt bike accident

Michael Protzman predicted that JFK would return to appoint Trump commander-in-chief.

michael protzman
Michael Protzman, also known as Negative 48, died following a dirt bike accident in Millville, Minnesota.
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 12:32 PM

ROCHESTER — Michael Protzman, a modern-day Pied Piper and leader of a QAnon cult who led thousands of people into believing a bizarre conspiracy that former president John F. Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy, Jr., are still alive, has died in Rochester, according to the alternative news outlet VICE News.

Protzman, 60, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, a week after suffering multiple blunt force injuries from a dirt bike accident at the Meadow Valley Motocross track in Millville, Minnesota. The fatal injuries occurred after Protzman lost control of his dirt bike, according to a report from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Protzman, known to his followers as Negative 48, built a 100,000-person-plus cult following on the social media app Telegram by spreading conspiracy theories predicting that JFK would reappear at Dealey Plaza, the site of his assassination in Dallas, on Nov. 2, 2022, according to the website Chron.

In an age of outlandish conspiracy theories, Protzman’s may have taken the cake.

Protzman predicted the resurrected Kennedy would reinstate Trump as commander-in-chief and help him in “carrying out the persecution of a global cabal of pedophilic, blood-drinking liberal elites that QAnon devotees believe run the world.”

Instead of dismissing the idea as hogwash, hundreds of his QAnon followers from around the world traveled to Dealey Plaza to witness the fulfillment of Protzman’s predictions. When events failed to materialize in the manner foretold by Protzman, some refused to abandon the false prophet. Instead a core group of Protzman's followers stayed in the Dallas area to follow his teachings, Chron reported.

“In some cases, handing over thousands in life savings, abandoning careers and sacrificing relationships to remain near the site of the predicted resurrection,” said the story on Chron.

Protzman, a resident of Federal Way, Washington, owned a demolition company before inventing himself as a QAnon guru in early 2021, in the midst of the pandemic.

Undaunted by the failure of his predictive powers, Protzman rebounded from the first disappointment and produced a new set of theories to keep his followers entranced. This time, he claimed that he was in direct contact with former president Trump and that Trump was, in fact, JFK Jr. in disguise.

“He’s gonna keep it not so obvious,” Protzman said of Trump’s coded messages to him. “He’s not gonna tell too much all at once. You don’t play your trump cards until the end of the match. So of course, he’s got it balanced at the moment, or else people will find out too much too fast.”

VICE News reports that Protzman spent the 18 months after the Dallas gathering attending multiple Trump allies, accompanied by followers, whom he ordered to cover his accommodations and food costs.

True of the conspiracy theory mindset, some of his followers, according to news reports, are refusing to believe that he is dead.

The website reports that Protzman’s death is giving rise to new conspiracies. Family members of Protzman’s followers said that their loved ones regard the news of Protzman’s death as fake, with one operator of a Telegram channel vowing to remove all posts regarding his death “until we have absolute verification.”

Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
