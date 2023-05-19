Quarry Hill changed environmental education in Rochester 50 years ago

ROCHESTER — Greg Munson grew up a mile and a half from Quarry Hill Park, spending winters snowmobiling through the trees and Sunday afternoons walking the grounds with family when the land was home to the Rochester State Hospital.

Munson, a Rochester native, graduated from John Marshall, earned a science degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and then got a teaching degree. When he was 24 years old, the construction of the nature center at Quarry Hill began.

Thirteen years later, Munson’s two loves of nature and teaching collided when he returned to the land he enjoyed exploring as a kid to helm Quarry Hill Nature Center as the second executive director.

And, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, Munson will be back at Quarry Hill to celebrate 50 years of the park that changed environmental education in Rochester.

“(Quarry Hill) is just a part of the very fabric of our community,” said Lori Forstie, public relations and communication coordinator at Quarry Hill. “That's really how I can describe it.”

A teacher's home

Rochester Public Schools teachers, who signed 10 month contracts, taught month-long summer classes in Quarry Hill Park starting in 1966. One of those teachers was science teacher Harry Buck.

“When the movement for environmental education came, Harry jumped on it,” Munson said. “He's the one that made this place happen.”

Nature centers popped up in the 1970s when environmental destruction was protested by people across the country. In 1973, eight years after the city of Rochester bought the 212 acres that became Quarry Hill Park, Quarry Hill Nature Center was dedicated. Buck was the founding executive director.

A new floating bridge is installed at Quarry Hill in May 1984. Post Bulletin file photo

Under Buck’s leadership, Quarry Hill Nature Center continued to educate Rochester students. But Quarry Hill was “rarely open to the public,” Munson said.

“Occasionally, they'd have a special program out here, maybe open up for something on a Sunday afternoon,” he said. “But, for the most part, it was just basically open to the school students.”

When Buck retired in 1986, Munson was a teacher and assistant athletic director at John Marshall. Both the executive director job and athletic director job were open at the time, and Munson was unsure of which to pursue. He decided to apply to lead Quarry Hill, though he was nervous about applying. His wife, Linda, gave him the tip that Munson credits as the reason he got the job: “Talk about what you can make Quarry Hill become,” she said.

His idea? Get more people out to the nature center.

In late March of 1986, Munson was sitting in the director’s office putting together a curriculum for a second-grade class that Buck had thought up, days before the kids were scheduled to visit the nature center. It was spring break, and lots of people were enjoying the outdoors.

Munson continually heard the front door rattle.

“I'd look down, and these people would look up and I could just see the look of disappointment on them,” he said. “I was getting ready for teaching classes, but, at the same time, I think that probably was the signature event for me. That made me realize we had to make Quarry Hill more accessible to the public than just school children. Because parents are pretty, pretty critical, too, as well as senior citizens.”

Kids learn about water quality testing in April 1995. Post Bulletin file photo

That event served as the catalyst for major additions to Quarry Hill. The public was invited to experience Quarry Hill on select weekends to transition it from a school building to a public area. “We kept adding more and more weekends during those four years to get people out here to realize what a neat place it was,” Munson said.

Nature Center evolution

In 1990, classrooms were added to the nature center to accommodate larger crowds. The Fall Harvest Festival debuted the same year.

The summer program was expanded to run the entire summer, instead of just one month. Munson enjoyed developing activities to do with the classes.

Children learn next to a fireplace in October 1972. Post Bulletin file photo

“I became a bird bander, and we would catch birds. We’d have kids set traps out here and catch birds. They’d get to actually hold it and let them go. It’s pretty hard to beat,” Munson said. “When you’re talking about trying to make an impression on a young person that might last a lifetime, getting a kid to be able to hold a bird in their hand is pretty good.”

Between 1992 and 2001, 102 acres was purchased to bring Quarry Hill's total to 312 acres. A second building addition was completed in 1999, all with the continued goal of making “Quarry Hill more accessible and more used,” Munson said.

Creatures of the Night joined the Fall Festival as annual events at Quarry Hill in 2003. Adding to Quarry Hill was part of the fun for Munson over his 22 years as executive director.

“Besides the teaching portion of it, the fun was to be able to keep doing things here at Quarry Hill to make it better,” he said. “Actually, part of the reason I retired fairly early — I could retire in my late 50s — was that I thought, ‘I’ve done a lot of major things here, and I think we’ll turn it over to somebody else to take it to the next level.’”

Meet the new boss

Pam Meyer took over as interim director when Munson retired in 2008, but she continued learning in her staff role under the third director of Quarry Hill, Roberta Tolan.

After two and a half years, Tolan left and Meyer took her current position as the fourth executive director of Quarry Hill. Meyer was hired by Munson in 2005 as summer camp staff, a position that was supposed to last one summer. Instead, 18 years later, Meyer is still in Rochester, leading the team at Quarry Hill.

“The opportunity to be at Quarry Hill (was) incredibly unique,” she said. “Places like Quarry Hill, or places that are just green, are such a place of respite and connection.”

Quarry Hill Park sits amid a beautiful day in this undated file photo. Post Bulletin file photo

Meyer watched as Quarry Hill grew in size and scope during Munson’s tenure and saw Tolan expand adult programming. Under Meyer’s early leadership, a safe room, indoor climbing wall and the Prairie House were built at the same time the nature center renovation plans were in the works.

“The exhibits were so well loved,” she said. “We were like those favorite pair of corduroy pants with the knees worn out, and I wanted that exhibit hall to reflect the caliber of our programming and the caliber of our staff.”

The $2.6 million Exploration Hall renovation was completed in 2018, complete with a new aquarium and investigation station, among other changes.

When Munson retired, he told Meyer one thing to always keep in mind: “Does this further our mission of opening eyes and minds through natural science discovery? Is this us?”

“I think we have, through 50 years, really stayed true to our compass, and, at that same time, broadened what we do in the community,” Meyer said. “It’s not just about kids. It’s about the entire family.

“Kids who were kids in the '70s are now adults, or parents from the '70s are now in their senior years. It’s a generational connection. That’s exciting, and we look forward to continuing that generational connection.”

Legacy of learning

Harry Buck, the founding director of Quarry Hill, tours the inside of the nature center with his hospice aid Shelli Hughley on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Classes that Buck began, like the plankton study, still remain in Quarry Hill’s programming. There are 35 millimeter slide carousels that he narrated that Meyer said she could still use to teach classes because nature has remained the same.

“I still take a lot of pride in the fact that a lot of the stuff that we did 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 years ago is still the heart of Quarry Hill,” Munson said.

Quarry Hill Nature Center itself is bigger than it was 50 years ago. The programming has expanded, now reaching 3- and 4-year-olds and community college students to seniors. The place that was once closed to the public is now open all but four days each year.

Quarry Hill isn’t done innovating and growing. For Meyer, the focus is sustainability, in the environment, with park resources and staffing.

“A piece of us growing into the future is staffing infrastructure. Growing our capacity with staffing is a huge focus of investment for me in the future,” she said. “When people think of Quarry Hill, it might be the park, it might be the natural resources. For many, it's the programming and it's the staff. My goal is to make sure we are investing in our staff — that it’s sustainable, that it’s high caliber, and that it continues to develop and grow to meet the needs of our community.”

What will the next 50 years look like? Or, as Meyer pointed out, what will summer camp look like in 50 years?

“My hope is still smiles and finding joy in things you discover at your feet, to in the trees, to down this path and under that rock,” she said.

Snowshoeing in January 1979 at Quarry Hill. Post Bulletin file photo