Quarry Hill geese raise concerns, but management actions uncertain

ROCHESTER — Quarry Hill Park will be added to the list of areas targeted in Rochester’s goose-management plan, but with a twist.

“The (Quarry Hill) Nature Center team would act as volunteers working under our permit,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said. “They wanted to have the option open to do nest management, and they would base that on observations when nestings begin.”

The city started using volunteers last year to limit the number of eggs that hatch in four city parks — Silver Lake, Cascade Lake, Soldiers Field and Foster Arend.

Pam Meyer, executive director of the Quarry Hill Nature Center, said the request to be added to the city’s permit related to goose management stems from an increase in the resident geese seen around the park’s 3-acre pond.

She said numbers climbed from 29 to more than 40 last year, but the pond’s ideal capacity is four to six geese.

She said the additional geese are creating safety concerns for park users, with some geese chasing children. Additionally, she linked the related goose droppings to recent algae blooms that have affected the use and environmental health of the pond.

Meyer said the nature center staff fenced off conflict areas in recent years and took other steps to encourage the geese to move away from the pond, but additional action might be needed if numbers continue to overwhelm the area.

“If we have to move to a level of population or flock management, we need to put the parameters and permitting in place now, in case we to move to the next level in the spring,” she said, adding that the goal is to maintain manageable numbers of geese on the park’s pond.

The Rochester Park Board unanimously approved adding Quarry Hill to the city’s request for a state permit. A permit is required to tamper with nests.

Widman has said work to reduce geese numbers will shift from treating eggs with oil to prevent hatching to replacing eggs with ceramic replicas this year.

Both options are approved by the Humane Society of the United States. They call for testing eggs to make sure they have not progressed beyond 14 days of the 28-day incubation period.

Eggs considered too far along in the incubation cycle will be returned to the nests to be hatched.

Park Board member Angela Gupta voiced some initial hesitancy for growing the program, pointing out that Quarry Hill is different than the other targeted parks, which have more open spaces and trails next to open water.

“We don’t even know how it’s working in the parks that we’ve already done,” she said.

Widman said the management plan is intended to be a long-term effort to reduce numbers, but it’s not seeking to destroy all resident geese in the city.

Rochester resident Barry Skolnick told the Park Board that he believes the effort is overly aggressive and lacks data to show the number of geese that should be removed.

“I think it should be a more scientific approach,” he said.

Last year, volunteers treated eggs in 77 nests, with 65 of the nests found in Silver Lake Park and 12 on parkland around Cascade Lake. Searches in Soldiers Field and Foster Arend parks didn’t reveal any eggs to treat.

At least 26 eggs were left to hatch in city parks where nests were found.

Widman said 32 volunteers have already signed up to help with management efforts in the initial four parks. The work is expected to be done within the next three months.