Questions linger for The Landing's transition to new downtown location

ROCHESTER – Plans to move a day center for people struggling with homelessness continue to move forward, but it remains unclear how the transition will occur.

“Right now, we are looking at construction beginning, hopefully, in the next couple of months,” The Landing MN Co-Founder Dan Fifiled said of plans to renovate the former National Pawn Shop , 426 Third Ave. SE.

“Sadly, our lease is up at the (former Silver Lake) fire station and will not be extended, so we will have to have some conversations with our community partners.”

Fifield said a purchase agreement was finalized Tuesday, and The Landing made a formal request for a lease extension for the city-owned Silver Lake Station on Wednesday.

Prior to the request, Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms cast doubts on the lease going beyond April since the city’s AccessAble Recreation program had summer activities scheduled for the space in early June and preparation would need to start in May.

The Landing was told by Rochester City Council members in August that they wanted a plan for vacating the space by April 30, and the plan was put into place at the start to March.

Several Rochester City Council members earlier this week declined to say whether they would support an extension, but some noted any added time would likely need to be short.

“I would be OK with a couple of weeks,” said council member Shaun Palmer, who represents the ward that includes Silver Lake Park.

Timing uncertain

It’s unclear how long it could take to get the new day center operational, but Fifield said Thursday he’s aiming to complete renovations by the end of July.

The Landing's new location at the former National Pawn Shop building, 426 Third Ave. SE.

A site development plan must be approved by the city’s Community Development team before building permits. Ryan Yetzer, deputy director of community development, said staff typically tries to get an initial review done within two weeks, but changes could be required that extend the process up to 60 or even 120 days.

A preliminary plan for an estimated $600,000 in renovations has been readied, and Fifield said a pre-development meeting is set with Community Development staff next week.

Plans call for the front to the National Pawn building to house offices and clinic space, with the back dedicated to day center space for clients, but Fifield said he might try to secure a temporary occupancy permit to house the day center in the front half of the building amid construction.

Moving in before renovations are complete would have the temporary day center running while remodeling is done on the permanent location in the back. Office and clinic space would be postponed until the day center renovations are complete.

Preparing for a change

As plans continue to unfold, The Landing and other agencies are preparing for the potential gap.

Alex Hurlebaus, The Landing’s director of social services, acknowledged many of the organization’s services aren’t unique to the city, so people will have places to turn, but there will also be limits.

“We are big fans of overlap, because it means people are getting the things they need,” he said.

Kari Lampat, a staff member, pulls some pantry items from the stock room to serve to guests at The Landing

The Landing has provided space and services to 230 unique individuals in January and 214 in February.

Since The Landing restricted visitors to the unsheltered in response to a communitywide increase in COVID cases, Fifield said the 50 to 60 daily visits to the Silver Lake Station are by people with few options.

A few blocks away, Salvation Army Major Lisa Mueller said the organization’s day center, which already sees 80 people a day, is expecting to see an uptick in visits if The Landing doesn’t have a site in operation.

“We’re hoping to have some more volunteer support,” she said of addressing the need.

Fifield and Mueller said they are working to help ensure services continue without overwhelming the Salvation Army’s other programs, which share space.

“We don’t have the ability to allow our main day center room to be exclusive to one population,” Mueller said.

The Salvation Army’s day center hours are also limited to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, where The Landing operates seven days a week and provides services into the evenings.

Mary O'Neil, Olmsted County’s housing stability team program manager, said a variety of other agencies are also discussing how to fill potential short-term gaps.

“We’ve started those conversations about what are those needs,” she said.

Advocates said the day center’s closing, even temporarily, has the potential to increase the number of people gathering elsewhere in the community, including the Rochester Public Library, downtown public spaces and parks.

Rochester Police Officer Dan Swanson said The Landing’s temporary closure will leave a void for people who need a place to regroup and relax.

“If you are doing that, you are not in that survival mode as much,” he said, noting downtown criminal activity and disorderly calls decreased with the opening of the day center.

Fifield said he’s hoping to find ways to mitigate the impact. The Landing’s mobile unit will be on the road, and he’s already visiting skyways to connect with potential clients, as well as business owners.

He said part of the challenge continues to be raising public awareness of the issue.

“We have people who don’t know who we are or that we have the problem to the magnitude that we do in Rochester,” he said of the organization that started its outreach to the homeless community in 2019.

at The Landing

Looking to future

He said much has changed since the first days, and The Landing MN now employs 13 people, most as part-time staff for the day center, and services continue to grow to include providing access to medical care.

The Landing also continues to work with partnerships that emerged amid the pandemic as community groups joined forces to fill needs.

O’Neil said she sees the new day center site, which is within a block of the county-owned Rochester Community Warming Center and Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach Center, as potential to build on those partnerships.

“The proximity will be nice for quicker access to locating people, and it will also allow for enhanced collaboration among The Landing, Catholic Charities (of Southern Minnesota) and Olmsted County,” she said. “I anticipate increased activity at the ECHO Center given the three agencies will be so close together.

“I really think this will have a positive impact on our services.”

They are services Tyler Mayer said are needed.

The Rochester resident, who spent three and a half years homeless before meeting Fifield and eventually turning his life around, said the simple ability to have a place to safely be while trying to survive without a home is critical

“When Dan opened The Landing, it was a complete game-changer for the homeless community,” Mayer said.