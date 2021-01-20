Questions over censure brought to Pine Island City Council

PINE ISLAND — Last month's censure of Pine Island City Council member Kelly Leibold was questioned Tuesday during the public comment portion of the city council meeting in Pine Island.

Leibold was censured for sharing data-protected information about a city employee with a person outside city governance who was not entitled to see that information.

Lisa Levi of Pine Island, reading questions from Brenda Wobig, who was scheduled to speak but was unable to attend the meeting, asked the council, City Attorney Bob Vose and City Administrator Elizabeth Howard questions about the censure. Questions included what exactly Leibold had done that was wrong, and who had brought that to the attention of Council member Mike Hildenbrand and Vose, what the protected information consisted of, and why the mayor had canceled an interview with Twin Cities Public Television an hour before it was scheduled.

TPT aired a two-part story in November concerning the issue of racism in Pine Island, focusing on protests held last summer and a family that claims it has faced bias upon moving to the city.

Levi, again reading from Bowig's statement, said the city should identify what private information was shared and move on, and stop "sweeping instances of racism under the rug, hoping it goes away."

New Mayor David Friese said the city would not be divulging private information, which lies at the heart of why Leibold earned her censure.

Vose echoed that statement, saying the city could not talk about the private information that was disclosed by Leibold in an open meeting.

According to a statement by Hildenbrand at the Dec. 15 city council meeting, on Nov. 17, Leibold requested information about a job description and employee review information from Howard. Hildenbrand went on to say that while Leibold, as a member of the city council, is entitled to review such information, she then passed that information on to someone who was not entitled to it.

At the Dec. 15 meeting, Vose explained that censure is a symbolic thing where the majority of the city council will vote to say a fellow council member has done something they believe is wrong or illegal. There is no punitive action with censure. Vose added that the Minnesota Data Practices Act governs employee review information. That data is not public.

Two other members of the public also spoke Tuesday night, including Red Wing resident Chaz Neal, who has accused the city of racism and belittling racism by calling it a "farce," and Alice Kopp, a Pine Island resident who asked for more clarification on Leibold's censure.

Howard said Tuesday's comments were the first requests for more information about the censure, other than requests made by the Post Bulletin. And while she would gladly explain the censure to anyone interested, she felt a public comment period of a city council meeting was not the right venue.

"When Alice Kopp referenced tonight she’d been in contact with the city, that was in early July over safety concerns for their protest to make sure they were safe," Howard said. "We have not heard from them since July."

Kopp, Neal and others have spoken at city council meetings asking the city to form a human rights commission to address issues of racism in the city.

Howard said she hoped those individuals would meet with her to discuss a potential commission rather than just talk about during public comments at a council meeting since public comments cannot be acted upon during a meeting.

"The city council is not the time and place to talk about a commission," she said. "It takes a lot of planning behind the scenes."

As far as individual acts of racism in Pine Island, Howard added, "nothing has been reported to the city."

In other business, the city council agreed to push forward with a feasibility study to pave a portion of New Haven Road, west of the elementary school.

Howard said a planned housing development that would include about 150 units – including single-family homes, townhomes and villas – would be served by New Haven Road extending north from Olmsted County Road 5, which forms the southern border of the school property.

Also, the city council approved a temporary liquor license, and a dance and assembly permit for the Pine Island Fire Association's planned street dance during Cheesefest in June. Howard said while the Cheesefest committee has not met yet to plan this year's event, the license and permit passed Tuesday night were in hopes that COVID-19 restrictions would be a thing of the past by June and the city could once again hold its annual summer event.

Tuesday's first order of business was to swear in Friese as mayor, Hildenbrand for his second term and Jonathan Pahl for a first term as city council members.

