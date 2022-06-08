SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Questions remain for community corrections after Fillmore County leaves three-county program

Finances are among potential topics for possible new agreement between Dodge and Olmsted counties.

Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 08, 2022 05:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Fillmore County’s decision to pull out of a three-county agreement providing corrections supervision and other services leaves many questions unanswered.

“You’ll need to decide whether you want to be DO or OD,” Fillmore County Commissioner Duane Bakke said, joking about the potential name change for the DFO Community Corrections Joint Powers Board.

Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn said the first decision will need to be whether Olmsted and Dodge counties want to continue working together to provide corrections services after Fillmore County leaves the program at the end of the year.

Fillmore County Commissioner David Kenworthy said it’s too early to know, especially with uncertainty about financial implications for a two-county operation.

“I’m not comfortable with making a decision today,” he said.

He and Flynn agreed that the decision would need to be made by both county boards as more details emerged.

“It could be as late as December,” Kenworthy said, adding that an earlier decision would be preferred due to each county’s budget considerations.

Olmsted County Controller Janet Erickson said state subsidies for correction services for 2023 are expected to be split based on what is provided annually to each county, but grant funds awarded to the combined organization could be another matter.

Director of DFO Community Corrections Nikki Niles said meetings with staff from the Minnesota Department of Corrections are planned to discuss the grants that help fund the supervised release program, victims services and other efforts overseen by the three-county organization.

Bakke said Fillmore County officials expect some of the funds will remain fully with the joint-powers board after the end of the year.

“We anticipate we will have to do grants on our own,” he said.

Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said some services and items funded by DFO Community Corrections are expected to see budget adjustments, as well.

He said a shift to serving two counties could lower costs for Olmsted and Dodge counties while increasing expenses for Fillmore County.

First Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brent Walz said several options exist for determining how Olmsted and Doge counties move forward.

Without further action, the joint powers agreement will remain in place for the two counties once Fillmore County separates.

Walz said the counties could also opt to revise the agreement to better define terms for the two-way split of services.

“There’s a lot of different ways for approaching it,” he said, adding that ending the entire agreement remains an option.

When the Fillmore County decision was announced in May, Niles said the Olmsted County employees staffed in Fillmore County this year are expected to be able to remain on the Olmsted County payroll.

On Tuesday, Gransee said that doesn’t mean they will continue working out of Fillmore County through Dec. 31.

He said some adjustments will be needed as the switch gets closer, but Olmsted County is committed to maintaining the same level of service in Fillmore County throughout the year, even if it adds travel time for employees who move back to offices in Rochester.

“We can provide the service from a remote location,” he said.

Bakke said he and others in Fillmore County anticipated that would be the case. He said the county is planning to hire a director for its new corrections department this year, but that person’s responsibility will be to develop the program and hire staff to start next year.

“We have a very good idea of what we have to do,” he said.

With more answers needed from the Minnesota Department of Corrections related to future options for Dodge and Olmsted counties, members of the joint-powers board agreed to hold a special meeting at noon Aug. 22 to gather more information, with the hope of determining next steps by the time counties need to set preliminary tax levies in September.

What happened: The DFO Community Corrections Joint Powers Board discussed future plans following the announcement that Fillmore County plans to leave the organization.

Why does this matter: Dodge and Olmsted counties need to determine next steps for providing corrections supervision and other services.

What's next: Members agreed to meet again at noon on Aug. 22 to continue discussions.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
