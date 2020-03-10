WABASHA — Mike Smith, the editor of the Wabasha County Herald and a longtime member of the Wabasha community, is being honored as the grand marshal of the Wabasha St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday.
We asked Smith a few questions about what it means to be selected as the grand marshal and what his favorite things are about Wabasha.
The last name “Smith” doesn’t sound very Irish. Do you have some Irish bonafides in you?
It’s not. I’ve always claimed to be just a smidgen Irish. My grandmother claimed to be a little Irish. They just wanted to honor me because I’ve supported (the festival) through the years taking pictures for the newspaper. But I’m just a little bit of Irish on my mother’s mother’s side.
How long have you lived in Wabasha, and what made you decide to stay?
I have lived in Wabasha since the eighth grade, which was more than 50 years ago. I’ve been here since 1968 and at the newspaper since 1976. I stayed because it’s Wabasha, and Wabasha is a great town where everybody just gets along. I’ve enjoyed my time at the (Wabasha County) Herald. You know, I moved around a lot growing up, and I just wanted to stay in one place as long as I could.
What’s your favorite thing about Wabasha?
My favorite thing is everybody’s a family down here. We’re close-knit. You make a friend, you make a friend for life, and everyone just gets along. The Irish pick on the Germans. The Germans pick on the Irish. But Wabasha’s always been a town of characters.
As a journalist, you’ve seen a lot of Wabasha’s history. What’s the best story you’ve covered about Wabasha?
The best story is the fact we have the National Eagle Center. Seeing the Eagle Center open up, and seeing that develop and grow. That said, there’s lots of fun stories I’ve done over the years, and it’s hard to pick just one.
Another is I was here when President Carter was here, and covered that. That was something special to me.
It could rain or snow on Saturday. What’s your best Irish tip for keeping warm on a chilly day?
Spend a little time at the VFW or The Olde Triangle Pub getting warm. They’ve got the Irish stew. Then go back out and take what nature gives us. Put a little extra clothing layer on and head back out. We can’t spend the whole time indoors.
You’ve been an active member of the Wabasha community in many ways. What does it mean to be selected grand marshal of the Wabasha St. Patrick’s Parade?
It’s an honor just to be asked to do that when you’re not 100% Irish. I said I didn’t deserve to do it because I’m not 100% Irish, and they didn’t care. It means a lot to be asked. And like I tell people, you can’t say no to (parade organizer) Carla Schuth.