Quinn calls day of prayer and an end of violence in Ukraine

ROCHESTER — The Most Rev. John M. Quinn, bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, is urging the diocesan faithful to join in a day of fasting and prayer in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The call follows a similar appeal by Pope Francis made earlier in the week for believers and nonbelievers to combat the “diabolical insistence, the diabolical senselessness of violence” with prayer and fasting.

“I invite everyone to make March 2, Ash Wednesday, a day of fasting for peace,” the pope said. “I encourage believers in a way to devote themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day."

Said Quinn: “I too invite everyone to fast on Ash Wednesday for peace. We know that Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, and it is only through Him that true peace will be experienced on earth.”

The appeals come after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an all-out assault on Ukraine that he said was aimed at toppling the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and ending Ukraine’s alignment with the West.

Images of residents of Kyiv spending the night huddling in underground subway stations have dominated the news media. News reports suggest that Kyiv could fall to Russian forces within days.

“I ask you all, as we begin the solemn season of Lent, please beg the Prince of Peace to spare us from violence, in particular, for the people of Ukraine,” Quinn said.

