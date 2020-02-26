While the Rochester area economy is rolling along at a good clip, local leaders are concerned about only having one "horse" called Mayo Clinic pulling the wagon.
That's a theme that surfaces at every community event, including Tuesday's annual Rochester Economic Development Inc. meeting.
John Wade of Rochester's Clements Chevrolet Cadillac took the reins as the chair of the RAEDI board from Byron City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft.
"We are really about creating an environment where all businesses can develop, grow and thrive," he told the luncheon crowd of about 400 at the Rochester International Events Center."We share a dream to build a better community through economic development."
A key factor for that dream to become reality is to diversify the local economy. Wade cited the oft-heard statistic that 40% of the local economy depends on health care in the form of Mayo Clinic.
While Mayo Clinic providing the spine of the local economy gives this area a strength that other communities envy, it also puts everything at risk if that support ever weakens or fails.
Longtime RAEDI Board member and Chief Business Development Officer James A. Rogers stepped to the podium and reinforced that thought.
"It's not just about health care, though health care's important, particularly from my perspective," he said. "For this area to thrive and to really be the kind of place that we all want it to be, it's got to be more than just about health care. And RAEDI really plays a critical role."
RAEDI President Ryan Nolander reported the organization's accomplishments for 2019.
Invested $2.3 million from the City of Rochester's Economic Development Funds in 17 local companies.
- Those businesses, in turn, raised an additional $145 million and created 135 jobs.
- The private angel investment fund, the Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund, continues to grow with 56 investors. It has invested $1.2 million in 12 companies.
- The Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator has 15 tenant businesses. The business accelerator, based in the Minnesota Biobusiness Center, is a joint project between RAEDI, the City of Rochester and Mayo Clinic. The accelerator, which opened in 2013, is designed to help young start-up businesses. Seven have "graduated" to expand elsewhere in the area, since the accelerator launched in 2013.
- RAEDI's 504 Corp. helped 15 area businesses in lining up $8.4 million in financing, adding up to a total investment of $21.3 million.